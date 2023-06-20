Recent Survey Finds 70% of Parents Want Early Education Incorporated into Real Estate Developments

Primrose Schools® partnering with developers to add 'learn' to live-work-play communities

ATLANTA, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- – Primrose Schools, the premier early education and care leader with more than 480 schools nationwide and an incoming pipeline totaling 17 schools currently under construction, is working with developers and real estate professionals across the country to deliver the missing piece for mixed-use communities in U.S. metros – early education and child care.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9145455-primrose-schools-seeks-real-estate-partners-for-live-work-play-learn-communities/

Live-work-play developments have been on the rise over the last decade, with increasing popularity among young families. A recent survey conducted by OnePoll and Primrose Schools in April 2023 verified this trend with nearly 70% of respondents saying they wish developers incorporated more quality child care into their mixed-use projects.

The OnePoll and Primrose Schools study offered insight into the growing demand for live-work-play, and now, learn communities, where early education offerings are situated within mixed-use developments, so parents can easily access quality early education and care alongside residential, retail, and workplaces. A staggering 88% of parents surveyed said it was important to live and/or work near their child's early education and child care center. Further, early education offerings like Primrose Schools act as an anchor that encourages foot traffic for surrounding businesses. OnePoll's survey found that 87% of parents are more likely to shop at businesses located where their children are receiving child care.

"The data is clear. Families want the real estate industry to add learn to live, work, play developments," said Nick Koros, Chief Development Officer of Primrose Schools. "We're encouraged by the continued interest from developers and brokers who recognize the long-term value early education brings to their projects and the communities they are built to serve."

A Primrose school can be housed comfortably within mixed-use developments, multi-tenant offices, or in traditional stand-alone structures, while requiring fewer of the resources other tenants need. The child care facilities' flexible site requirements include a minimum of 8,000 square feet for a location in an office building or similar commercial space, and a minimum of 10,000 square feet for converting a pre-existing building, while 40,000 square feet is needed to construct a school from the ground-up. A few notable examples of Primrose Schools being incorporated into mixed-use and commercial spaces include:

Washington D.C. Opened in fall of 2021, the school serves 188 local children, offering essential child care for and alongside surrounding neighbors and tenants of The Parks including residential, retail, dining, and more. Primrose School at The Parks D.C. is part of the adaptive reuse project built on the 3.1 million sq. ft. mixed-use development located at the former campus of Walter Reed Army Medical Center inOpened in fall of 2021, the school serves 188 local children, offering essential child care for and alongside surrounding neighbors and tenants of The Parks including residential, retail, dining, and more.

San Jose, CA. The development features 150 residential units, 25,000 sq. ft. of office space, 75,000 sq. ft. of commercial retail space, which includes the school, located in the former winery building and built in 1924 in Mediterranean Revival architectural style that was preserved in the school's design. Primrose School of Evergreen is located within a mixed-use development built on nearly 15 acres of the former Mirassou Winery inThe development features 150 residential units, 25,000 sq. ft. of office space, 75,000 sq. ft. of commercial retail space, which includes the school, located in the former winery building and built in 1924 in Mediterranean Revival architectural style that was preserved in the school's design.

Atlanta, GA , within the heart of the city's oldest park. What started as a neglected warehouse was converted into a thriving mixed-use development, inclusive of office space, food and beverage offerings, retail, and of course, early education through Primrose Schools in a unique, period-specific urban design that takes use of many features of the original building. Primrose School of Grant Park is an adaptive re-use project in, within the heart of the city's oldest park. What started as a neglected warehouse was converted into a thriving mixed-use development, inclusive of office space, food and beverage offerings, retail, and of course, early education through Primrose Schools in a unique, period-specific urban design that takes use of many features of the original building.

"Primrose Schools has successfully partnered with real estate leaders to reimagine commercial spaces into thriving schools in a variety of urban and suburban mixed-used settings," said Jo Kirchner, Chief Executive Officer of Primrose Schools. "These partnerships have delivered innovation and helped expand access to quality early education and care to create brighter futures for children and families."

Primrose Schools has a robust list of franchise owners that are ready to purchase or lease sites across the nation. Developers interested in partnering with Primrose can learn more online or call 1-800-PRIMROSE for more information.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are over 480 Primrose schools in 33 states today. Ranked the No. 1 child care franchise by Entrepreneur for six consecutive years and named as one of the best franchises to buy in America by Forbes, Primrose offers franchise owners the opportunity to invest in a financially rewarding and emotionally satisfying business while providing an essential service that delivers an unparalleled early learning experience for children and families in their community. Each school is independently owned and operated by franchise owners who are provided a proven and time-tested business model and exclusive approach to early education, called Balanced Learning®. Primrose has franchising opportunities available in markets throughout the U.S. and is seeking qualified potential franchise owners to join the brand's rapid expansion and mission to transform the future of early education. For more information, visit www.Franchise.PrimroseSchools.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, and explore our news site.

View original content:

SOURCE Primrose Schools