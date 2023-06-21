Acceptance Insurance partners with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville to help team member build new home

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO), a leading provider of personal auto insurance and related products, recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville to help build Acceptance team member LaToya Bell's new home in the new Habitat-sponsored Village by the Creek community in North Nashville.

LaToya Bell (left), a Habitat for Humanity participant in Nashville, Tenn., with colleagues from Acceptance Insurance. (PRNewswire)

"We're proud to support LaToya as she fulfills her dream of owning her own home."

Team members at the company's headquarters were eager to invest their Volunteer Time Off (VTO) hours to support LaToya's path to homeownership. The VTO program was established as part of the company's commitment to the communities it serves, and over 800 volunteer hours were donated to worthy organizations in 2022 alone.

LaToya is the second Acceptance team member to earn a Habitat for Humanity home, having been inspired by co-worker Demetrice Sneed's own journey to homeownership through Habitat for Humanity of Rutherford County in 2021. On June 16, LaToya was joined by over 30 fellow team members for a build day sponsored by Acceptance Insurance, where they spent the day painting, installing cabinets and putting siding on six homes, including LaToya's. "We're proud to support LaToya as she fulfills her dream of owning her own home," said Executive Vice President and Chief Insurance Operations Officer Doug Jensen, "but we're even prouder of all the hard work she's done to get to this point."

Habitat for Humanity makes home ownership possible for those who might otherwise never get the opportunity and Acceptance is pleased to partner with this important organization and make another homeowner's dream come true.

Acceptance was recently named to Forbes 2022 list of America's Best Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for New Graduates. The company has also earned the Reputation.com 800 Award for each of the past 3 years, designating it as one of the most consistently helpful, engaging, and responsive companies in the industry.

About Acceptance Insurance

Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO) is both an omnichannel insurance agency and insurance carrier operating in 13 states across 289 retail locations. Their team of 1200-plus focuses on developing long-term relationships with historically underserved customers and those who prefer more flexible payment schedules and greater risk tolerance. Local community engagement, supported by robust digital messaging on owned and earned platforms, gives each agency a local feel and the resources of an institutional carrier.

