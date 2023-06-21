Emerge Diagnostics wins Innovation Award

Company's Tech and Partnerships Garner Recognition

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerge Diagnostics announced today it had been awarded the 2023 Business Insurance Innovation Award for its EFA Wellness Program. For the past 14 years, Business Insurance's Innovation Awards have recognized innovation in new products and services that insurers, brokers, technology companies, and other service providers create for professional risk managers.

Emerge's Wellness award-winning program is unique and the only offering to feature the EFA evaluation, the gold standard for the diagnosis and treatment of Musculoskeletal Conditions (MSC), a leading healthcare spend at $50 billion annually.

"Without an object road map of what is happening in the body with an EFA evaluation, true results can not be delivered. We fix this by identifying the issue and helping employees and their families get and stay healthy. We know that movement is medicine for both mind and body, and our Wellness Program overcomes the limitations that in-person physical therapy and home health cannot provide," says Emerge co-founder and CSO MaryRose Reaston, Ph.D.

Specially designed for a complete MSC assessment, Certified Athletic Trainers work with EFA findings for customized sessions and can integrate an extensive library of live classes and videos for yoga, fitness, and training. The online platform is available 24/7 and is accessible to employees and their families. The EFA Wellness evaluation, looks at the body as a whole, with a targeted treatment delivered via partnerships with Omzi Medical and Yoga Your Way, LLC.

"The future for employers to retain employees, manage productivity, prevent injuries, and reduce healthcare and workers' compensation costs is wellness." says Emerge CEO Brett Ottemeier. "No other Wellness Program has the ability to go beyond the surface and identify the specific issue and integrate a targeted treatment program. Simply put, by identifying the problem quickly, we help people get well faster."

Emerge's Wellness program offers unprecedented results with claims cost savings of 55% or more. The company's approach has directed site-specific attention to areas of pain. Still, more importantly, this comprehensive approach has prevented injuries, illness, unnecessary surgeries, and reliance on pain medication.

The EFA Wellness Assessment is a customized protocol for which both companies truly understand and help integrate the site-specific training and online platform to correlate with EFA findings.

"It has always been a goal to bring innovative EFA technology to benefit and promote overall health and wellbeing. Anything that can improve quality of life, care, wellness and vitality is a victory for our healthcare system," says Reaston.

For more information, please visit www.emergedx.com

About Emerge Diagnostics

Emerge Diagnostics Inc. provides technology and services to optimize Musculoskeletal Care allowing patients to get back to living faster. The company's Electrodiagnostic Functional Assessment (EFA) technology is now the gold standard for soft-tissue injury diagnosis and treatment, using a host of proprietary technologies to assess root causes—and from virtually anywhere in the world. Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Emerge Diagnostics serves clients in all industries, providing the information necessary to treat soft-tissue injuries more accurately and build care management and monitoring programs rooted in objective data. www.emergedx.com

