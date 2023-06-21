RTX's Collins Aerospace business signs MRO agreement with Envoy Airlines

PARIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PARIS AIR SHOW -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) today announced its Collins Aerospace business has signed a FlightSense® flight-hour contract with Envoy Air. Under the multi-year agreement, Collins will provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for a number of systems across Envoy's fleet of 128 Embraer E175 aircraft. Collins' products covered under the contract include electric power, fire protection and sensors, among others.

"Our new agreement with Envoy builds on our existing support for the airline's Embraer fleet, further expanding Collins' relationship with one of America's largest regional carriers," said Cory May, vice president, Aftermarket Business Development for Collins Aerospace. "By providing Envoy with a maintenance program tailored to its unique operational requirements, we will help the airline reduce repair time and costs, while maximizing operational efficiency."

"We're pleased to reach an agreement with Collins Aerospace to enhance our maintenance program as we serve thousands of customers every day," said John Nicks, Envoy senior vice president, Corporate Services. "This multi-year agreement will help ensure that our aircraft are safe, compliant and ready to meet the demands of our airline operation for years to come."

Collins Aerospace is a business of RTX, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world. Our global team of 73,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality.

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. Effective July 1, the company will complete its realignment into three customer-focused business units — Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Envoy Air Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, operates more than 130 aircraft on 700 daily flights to over 160 destinations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas and Caribbean. The company's 19,000 employees provide regional flight service to American Airlines under the American Eagle brand and ground handling services for many American Airlines Group flights.

