Shanghai Electric Showcases Smart Energy, Smart Manufacturing, and Digital Intelligence Integration Solutions at International Technology Fair and Carbon Neutrality Expo in Shanghai

The Company's groundbreaking "deep-sea energy island" makes its public debut at the China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair 2023 (CSITF) and the inaugural Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products and Achievements (Carbon Neutrality Expo).

SHANGHAI, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) unveiled its innovative smart energy, smart manufacturing, and digital intelligence integration solutions at the China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair 2023 (CSITF) and the inaugural Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products, and Achievements (Carbon Neutrality Expo) held in Shanghai this June.

Liu Ping, President of Shanghai Electric said, "Shanghai Electric will continue to focus on business areas such as smart energy, smart manufacturing, and digital intelligence integration, implement the development path of 'technology promotion, transformation, and upgrading', and join hands with creators around the world to jointly promote human progress and sustainable social development."

China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair Highlights

At the event, Shanghai Electric showcased its groundbreaking "deep-sea energy island" solution while introducing the new development concept of "4+2+X," focusing on smart energy, smart manufacturing, and digital intelligence integration.

Deep-Sea Energy Island: The highlight of the exhibition was the presentation of a zero-carbon energy island concept, where wind power, photovoltaic, underwater tidal power generation, and ocean current power generation complement each other to provide sustainable energy for residents and businesses on the island. All energy consumption is achieved through green electricity, ensuring true green travel with electric and hydrogen-powered cars, and the integration of marine pastures and sea sightseeing tunnels near the island creates additional economic benefits. Furthermore, Shanghai Electric showcased the latest advancements and project progress in solar energy, multi-energy storage, and hydrogen energy.

Smart Manufacturing: Shanghai Electric unveiled the SMR-300iA composite mobile robot, an innovative solution that combines manual labor processes effectively. This solution addresses the challenges of labor shortages and the high risks of work-related injuries in enterprises.

Carbon Neutrality Expo Highlights

Under the banner of "Shanghai Electric, Your Energy Steward," the Company emphasized its dedication to smart energy, smart manufacturing, and digital intelligence integration within the context of achieving carbon neutrality. Shanghai Electric exhibited its "all-round" new power system and the overall solution of the "three-dimensional" zero-carbon industrial park system, focusing on the transformation direction of becoming an "energy steward."

Release of Shanghai Electric's "Double Carbon" Action Plan: Shanghai Electric aims to achieve its own "Dual Carbon" goal and actively promote the optimization and upgrading of the industrial structure. Leveraging its expertise in system solutions in the energy and industrial sectors, Shanghai Electric aims to assist industry customers in achieving green and low-carbon transformation and development. At the Carbon Neutrality Expo, Shanghai Electric's 600 square meter booth was powered by green electricity, achieving 100 percent green power supply for the first time ever.

Comprehensive New Power System Solutions: Shanghai Electric is actively contributing to the development of a new energy system. It offers optimized combinations of traditional and emerging technologies, including below-level heavy-duty gas turbine and combined cycle equipment, safe nuclear power solutions, power generation pumped storage clean hydropower, smart strong grid equipment, sea and land wind power solutions, solar energy systems, multiple energy storage integration layouts, and integrated stations in the transportation sector.

Shanghai Electric Officially Launches Three Innovative Products

16MW Offshore Wind Turbine: The electric wind power 16MW, coupled with the Poseidon platform, is designed to adapt to different sea areas and wind speeds. It allows for customized development based on platforming and modularization, ensuring efficient offshore wind power generation.

The complete product line of 20GW heterojunction PV modules will lead the production of high-efficiency solar cells into the era of microcrystalline HJT.

500kW Containerized Vanadium Liquid Flow Energy Storage System: This highly integrated green energy storage system features a battery compartment that incorporates 500kW stacks, BMS, thermal management, fire protection, and lighting facilities. It saves up to 30 percent of floor space and offers flexible configuration options based on energy storage duration.

2000Nm3/H Alkaline Electrolyzer: Shanghai Electric presented modular and high-performance core equipment for the entire hydrogen energy production, storage, and utilization industrial chain. By combining renewable energy power generation and water electrolysis to produce hydrogen, it enables green chemical industry production and storage, as well as the creation of hydrogen energy storage system solutions.

