Herbalife Named Bronze Winner in Online Commercials and Branded Content Categories in the 44th Annual Telly Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company and community, announced today that it was named a Bronze Winner in both the Online Commercials and Branded Content categories in the record-breaking 44th Annual Telly Awards. The Company was recognized for its LA Galaxy Sport Science Program Video, made in collaboration with the LA Galaxy, and its Herbalife Fat Release Video. Generation Media Solutions, LLC produced both pieces.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies, including Adobe, Netflix, Dow Jones, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, and ESPN Films.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Telly Awards in the fitness, health, and wellness space for successfully showcasing our continuous commitment to the LA Galaxy Sports Nutrition Program and the lengths we go to ensure that each player reaches his full potential through personalized nutrition," said Dana Ryan, director of sports performance, nutrition, and education at Herbalife. "In collaboration with the LA Galaxy and Generation Media Solutions, LLC, we illustrated the essence of this essential partnership."

The Telly Awards winner announcement capped a year-long celebration of creators and talent who genuinely stand out during a time when the ubiquity of screens brings more clutter than quality into our lives. These creators and innovators spotlight diverse voices, build a more sustainable industry, and break through the static with their creativity.

"Our main goal as a company is to help people live their best lives through health and wellness, and part of that is being able to connect with our consumers," said Nick Coromelas, senior manager, digital social media strategy for digital marketing at Herbalife. "Standing out for our use of comedy in our Herbalife Fat Release video showcases our commitment to educating individuals in engaging ways."

This was a record-breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers. The complete list of the 44th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

"The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as Herbalife truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out," said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. "Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world's most pressing issues, and big and small companies are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes."

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts, including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Green The Bid, SeriesFest, Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, and Production Hub with support from The Commercial Director's Diversity Program.

