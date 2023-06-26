AMAZON TEAMSTERS EXTEND PICKET LINES IN UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE STRIKE

Strikers at a California Warehouse Extend Picket Line to a Second Amazon Facility

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Striking Palmdale Amazon delivery drivers and dispatchers extended their picket lines to a second Amazon warehouse in San Bernardino (ONT1) today, to demand the e-commerce giant stop its unfair labor practices. The growing strike will continue until Amazon reinstates the unlawfully terminated employees, recognizes the Teamsters, respects the contract negotiated by the workers, and bargains with the Teamsters Union to address low pay and dangerous working conditions.

"Amazon workers across the country know that this company always puts its profits ahead of our safety and our families' livelihoods," said Brandi Diaz, an Amazon driver. "We are extending our picket lines and picketing outside of this second Amazon facility to force this company to end its unfair labor practices and treat Amazon workers like human beings."

Amazon drivers and dispatchers went on strike on June 24 at their Palmdale, Calif., delivery station. The 84 workers joined Teamsters Local 396 and bargained a contract with Amazon's Delivery Service Partner (DSP), Battle-Tested Strategies (BTS), in April. Despite the absolute control it wields over BTS and workers' terms and conditions of employment, Amazon has refused to recognize and honor the union contract. Instead, Amazon has engaged in dozens of unfair labor practices in violation of federal labor law, including terminating the entire unit of newly organized employees.

"These Amazon workers organized a union for fair pay and safe jobs, but Amazon illegally refused to recognize their union or bargain with them," said Victor Mineros, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 396. "Now we are taking the fight to a second Amazon facility to ensure we can hold this corporate criminal accountable."

"Amazon has brought nothing but pollution and low-wage jobs to our community," said Michael Jones, a community member organizing with San Bernardino Airport Communities, who joined workers on the picket line. "Workers and community members are rejecting Amazon's exploitative business model. We demand clean air and good jobs."

Amazon drivers in Palmdale organized with the Teamsters to protect their safety in extreme temperatures, which regularly exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit during Palmdale summers.

Their union contract guarantees the rights of workers to drive safe equipment and refuse unsafe deliveries. Due to the total control that Amazon exerts over its DSPs, making the contract's protections a reality will require an overhaul of Amazon's exploitative labor practices.

"I'm out here in support of my Amazon brothers and sisters at Teamsters Local 396 to get the good jobs that all workers in this industry deserve," said Chris Valdivia, a member of Teamsters Local 63, who joined Amazon workers on the picket line. "Amazon has upended our industry and is driving down working conditions for everyone. Transportation and warehousing workers are coming together to fight back."

