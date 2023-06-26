BMC Helix Recognized as a Leader in AIOps

Industry assessment says that BMC "delivers an AI-enabled platform atop decades of operational

experience"

HOUSTON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced that the BMC Helix solution has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Process-Centric AI For IT Operations (AIOps), Q2 2023 report. BMC has been focused on delivering AI-enabled solutions for years with the introduction of BMC Helix and continues to innovate today. According to Forrester, process-centric AIOps customers should look for providers that offer more than third-party data filtering and outsourced analytics, provide a full series of discrete actions sequenced for real AIOps value, and augment strong automation capabilities with robust remediation.

BMC the global leader in software solutions for IT (PRNewsFoto/BMC) (PRNewswire)

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Process-Centric AI For IT Operations (AIOps), Q2 2023 report is available for download here.

The BMC Helix solution received the highest score in the current offering category which includes ingestion and service mapping, visualizations and experience, detection and insights use cases, as well as operational use cases; and the strategy category which evaluates vision, innovation, roadmap, partner ecosystem, adoption, and pricing flexibility and transparency.

According to The Forrester Wave, the BMC Helix solution "handles complex hybrid-multicloud operational environments" and its "superior vision focuses on unifying service and operations management, leveraging AI/ML for proactive insights, fostering cross-team collaboration, and enabling a business-centric preventative IT approach."

The BMC Helix solution uses predictive capabilities to proactively improve the performance and availability of IT services across multicloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The report mentions that BMC Helix reference customers "raved about how easy it was to integrate data sources. One noted that an internal team was 'blown out of the water' by the noise reduction and predictive analytics capabilities.

The report notes that BMC has "deep roots in enterprise-class solutions…" and "is a good fit for enterprises with complex and diverse environments that span mainframe to cloud and everything in between."

"We are thrilled to be positioned as a Leader in the Forrester Wave, as for us it highlights our commitment to providing customers and partners with real-time, enterprise-wide observability, insights, and automated remediation," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "DevOps, SRE, and NOC teams are overwhelmed by large amounts of complex data, event noise, and undetected issues that can affect the performance of infrastructure, applications, and business services. With BMC Helix, teams can reduce MTTR and maximize service performance and availability."

Forrester Research employed a rigorous process to create The Forrester Wave report, which included evaluating and reviewing the 11 most significant process-centric AIOps providers across 30 different criteria.

Additional Resources

¹"The Forrester Wave™: Process-Centric AI For IT Operations (AIOps), Q2 2023

About BMC

BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2023 BMC Software, Inc.

BMC—Run and Reinvent

www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:

Sheila Watson

BMC

ExtComms@bmc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.