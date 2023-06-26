Massage Heights Celebrates New Location in Sarasota, FL with Grand Opening Event

Experienced Massage Therapist Transitions to Business Ownership with Leading Massage and Facial Franchise

SARASOTA, Fla., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, a leading massage and wellness franchise, announces the grand opening of its newest location in Sarasota, FL. The new Retreat, located at 4948 South Tamiami Trail, will celebrate its opening with an event on Wednesday, June 28 from 2 – 6 p.m. With sights set on achieving another record-breaking year, the brand continues to increase its presence to offer more guests massage therapy and facial treatment options.

Massage Heights (PRNewsfoto/Massage Heights) (PRNewswire)

Behind the Sarasota Retreat is Kaitlyn Innes, a certified massage therapist with more than two decades of experience. When Innes and her husband were looking for a new business endeavor, a massage franchise concept was top of mind.

"Having worked for Massage Heights, I already knew the brand had a strong business model and exceptional service from a consumer and franchisee standpoint," shared Innes. "Massage is what I know, live and breathe, so I couldn't be more excited to fully dive into the industry. Having massage therapy experience allows me to better understand the needs of our Retreat's therapists and guests. I look forward to playing a key role in my community and serving as a place where Sarasota residents and visitors feel supported in leading healthier lives."

The local Chamber of Commerce will be present for the grand opening event, with a formal ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in raffles and giveaways to win prizes such as facials, massages, wellness products and a 6-month membership. All proceeds from the raffle will directly support the Denis V. Cooper Foundation, a local non-profit dedicated to supporting military Veterans diagnosed with a terminal illness or returning from service as well as their families.

"It is a testament to our brand when we have someone who worked for us on a local level return to become a franchisee," said Susan Boresow, President & CEO of Massage Heights. "When we have someone like Kaitlyn, who has a raw passion for the industry, we know they will be a strong, successful partner as we look toward the next era of growth. Consumers continue to seek out therapeutic services, and we will continue to meet their needs and open additional locations to do so."

With Florida being one of the top states for franchise growth, and the southeast being the top region for franchising, the innovative brand continues to expand its footprint in key DMAs. As the multi-billion-dollar industry remains primed for increased growth, Massage Heights offers a turnkey business opportunity backed by unmatched support. Company leadership has identified target growth markets and has prime territories available nationwide.

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services.

SOURCE Massage Heights