Wander.com partners with Good Pharma to elevate the vacation experience

Luxury vacation rental company to include products from leading creator of mushroom tea and coffee in each of its properties.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wander.com, the only network of luxury vacation rentals built for the future of life and work, today announced a new partnership with Good Pharma, a leading creator of premium functional mushroom teas and coffee. Guests in any of Wander's properties will now have access to the wellness benefits and sensory delights of Good Pharma's unique products.

Wander (PRNewsfoto/Wander) (PRNewswire)

In less than two years since launch, Wander has curated unforgettable travel experiences across more than 1200 bookings. Its diverse portfolio of luxurious properties in breathtaking locations around the world coupled with an unparalleled commitment to customer service ensures that each guest enjoys a personalized and remarkable stay. Wander consistently earns a 93+% customer satisfaction rate.

Good Pharma was created by the founders of Mighty Leaf Tea and has gained global recognition with 4 and 5 star hotels for its mushroom-based beverages. Their offerings include meticulously crafted functional mushroom-infused tea and coffee blends, all designed to deliver an indulging experience with noticeable benefits that promote a restorative retreat.

Through this strategic partnership, Wander and Good Pharma aim to elevate the vacation experience by integrating the unique benefits of mushroom-infused beverages with the luxurious settings offered by Wander vacation rentals. Guests will now have the opportunity to indulge in the combination of unparalleled comfort and the wellness-enhancing properties of Good Pharma's products while staying in a Wander home.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Good Pharma to enhance the one-of-a-kind vacation experience we offer our guests," said Rachel Entwistle, Director of Guest Experience at Wander. "We believe in providing our customers with best-in-class amenities, and Good Pharma's products perfectly align with our commitment to help people find their happy place."

Personalized recommendations and educational materials about Good Pharma's offerings will also be made available to guests, ensuring they fully understand the unique qualities and potential health benefits of the products.

"We have long been impressed with Wander's commitment to the highest quality details and unmatched customer service, and we're aligned with their mission to create magical experiences that connect consumers to the natural world," said Jill Portman, Co-founder & President of Good Pharma. "Just like Wander, our products have been carefully curated and crafted. We're excited to offer their guests the chance to enhance wellness and promote a sense of rejuvenation to create an even more memorable and transformative vacation experience."

For more information about Wander, visit wander.com. To explore Good Pharma's range of mushroom tea and coffee products, visit drinkgoodpharma.com.

About Wander

Wander.com is a network of smart vacation homes in inspiring places that you can control from your phone. Every Wander comes with inspiring views, modern workstations, restful beds, hotel-grade cleaning and 24/7 concierge service. It's a vacation home, but better. Wander has raised $30M+ in funding from QED Investors, Redpoint Ventures, Authentic Ventures, Susa Ventures, Kevin Durant, Packy McCormick, Sahil Bloom, Todd & Rahul's Angel Fund and many more top angels and operators to build the travel experience of the future. Learn more at www.wander.com.

About Good Pharma

Good Pharma is a renowned creator of premium mushroom tea and coffee, dedicated to crafting exceptional beverages that promote well-being and vitality. With a focus on sourcing the highest quality mushrooms and employing innovative techniques, Good Pharma offers a truly transformative sensory experience. For more information, please visit drinkgoodpharma.com.

Contact:

Ali Moore

ali@wander.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wander