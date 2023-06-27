25TH & JUNE CELEBRATES A DECADE OF DRIVING CULTURE, COMMUNITY, AND INCLUSIVITY IN THE NATURAL NAIL CARE INDUSTRY

The clean beauty brand encourages people to create the life they want to live through vibrant self-expression

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 25th & June , a beauty brand that centers creativity, community, and culture through high quality nail polish collections and body care products, is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Bringing a portfolio of colorful products to the world and on the helm of expansion, 25th & June currently offers a vibrant selection of cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and 10-free nail products in unique shades like 'Drama Queen,' 'Royal Highness,' and 'Tan Lines' that accompany every skin tone.

25th & June has captivated nail enthusiasts around the world as their diverse array of consumers continue to express themselves via the brand's premium nail elixirs. 25th & June's quality product offerings and creative approach to business has allowed the premium beauty brand and their fans to express themselves wholly and authentically over the past decade. As 25th & June reaches this significant milestone, they continue to inspire creativity, celebrate diversity, and empower individuals to express their personal style with confidence.

"After 10 years, I am proud of the progress 25th & June has made and how the brand continues to manifest its intentions for inclusivity in everything we do," says Nexus Cook, Founder and Creative Director of 25th & June. "Creating a successful and enduring brand is no small feat, especially considering the additional complexities Black business owners face. I credit our success to quality products, our passionate approach to business and the genuine connections we've built with our audience. I look forward to expanding the business and building a legacy within the clean beauty industry."

Each 25th & June product is meticulously crafted in the USA without the use of harmful chemicals or ingredients that could compromise its customers well-being or the environment. This summer, 25th & June is launching new nail products as well as entering the body care category, extending Nexus' vision of evolving the beauty space with more clean products for individuals of all shades and backgrounds—without compromising on quality or creativity.

25th & June is committed to creating a more inclusive and vibrant beauty industry. Learn more about the brand's upcoming product releases and news at https://www.25thandjune.com/ .

ABOUT 25th & JUNE

Founded on June 25, 2013, 25th & June exists because of a passion for all things beautiful and a deep desire to express creativity through gorgeous collections and vibrant storytelling.

Inclusive of premium nail elixirs and body care products for all nail and skin types, 25th & June is mindfully made in the USA with cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and more importantly 10-Free, products that are free of harmful chemicals.

If we could have it our way, every 25th & June product will spark a bit of colorful inspiration and intention to commit to self care, to help you continue creating the life you want to live.

We all have different starting points, but at 25th & June, no matter where you're from or what color you choose–you belong here.

