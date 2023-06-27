Daytona Beach to Continue to Serve as Host City for NCA & NDA Collegiate Championship for Next Three Years

- Ocean Center and Daytona Beach Bandshell to Host Single Largest Collegiate Cheer and Dance Event in the World -

- 2024 Competition on April 8-14 will be 28th Year Held in Daytona Beach -

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce two of its brands, National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) & National Dance Alliance (NDA) Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship – the single, largest collegiate cheer and dance event in the world – will call Daytona Beach home for the next three years.

Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (PRNewsfoto/Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau) (PRNewswire)

The 2024 competition, which will be the 28th year held in Daytona Beach, is scheduled for April 8-14 at the Daytona Beach Bandshell and the Ocean Center. In 2023, more than 10,000 participants and 450 teams competed with approximately 20,000 spectators in attendance, all record numbers for the annual event that relocated to Daytona Beach back in 1996. Teams utilized 30+ hotels in the area and approximately 18 buses that provided city-wide transportation.

"We are thrilled to announce that Varsity Spirit and the destination have come to an agreement to continue hosting the event at the Ocean Center and the Daytona Beach Bandshell for the next three years - and hopefully well beyond," said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director for the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Daytona Beach provides the perfect backdrop for this world-class championship event that attracts thousands of young student athletes and spectators from all over the country. This prestigious event brings positive economic impact to our local economy, and our community is proud to be able to continue serving as host."

"The NCA and NDA Collegiate Championship is an event that we look forward to hosting each year," said Ocean Center Interim Director Tim Buckley. "Between the hundreds of teams and thousands of spectators, this event's energy and excitement are like no other. We appreciate the continued partnership and look forward to welcoming back NCA and NDA in 2024 and beyond."

"Varsity Spirit selecting Daytona Beach as the host city for their popular annual competition is welcomed news," said Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick L. Henry. "We value this long-standing relationship. I want to thank everyone involved for their efforts in securing their return to Daytona Beach."

In addition to competing at the Daytona Beach Bandshell and the Ocean Center, competitors, along with their coaching staff and family and friends, will be able to enjoy all that the Daytona Beach area has to offer during their visit.

"Daytona Beach has become the premier destination for our NCA & NDA college customers across the country. This much-anticipated event has grown in popularity every year, and it is now the largest college cheerleading and dance event in the world," said Bill Boggs, Sr. VP and Director of College Programs for NCA & NDA. "Daytona Beach has become synonymous with NCA and NDA. We are thrilled to provide a world-class event where we can recognize student athletes for their hard work, dedication, and talent."

"Daytona Beach is an iconic backdrop for the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship. Year after year, teams from across the country come together to showcase their skills and represent their universities," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "It is an honor and a privilege to continue to host the largest college cheerleading and dance event in the world at one of the most recognized venues where we can celebrate student athletes for the impact they have on America's colleges and universities."

The NCA/NDA Collegiate National Championship is open to the public and will be live streamed on Varsity TV in 2024. For more information about the event, please visit varsity.com.

About the Daytona Beach Area | #LoveDaytonaBeach

Experience endless adventures in this eclectic destination that offers the perfect, beach base camp from which to explore the greater Daytona Beach area and all Central Florida. Choose thrilling activities or embrace the tranquility of days spent on 23 miles of world-famous white-sand beaches. With more than 12,000 rooms, and a variety of meeting hotels and unique spaces, the destination has accommodations for meetings and groups of all sizes and budgets. Learn more at DaytonaBeach.com. #LoveDaytonaBeach

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau