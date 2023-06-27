JELD-WEN Names Wendy Livingston Chief Human Resources Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced the appointment of Wendy A. Livingston as executive vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective June 27, 2023. Livingston replaces Tim Craven, who previously announced his plan to leave the company in July.

Livingston is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of human resources and culture transformation experience at global organizations. She joins JELD-WEN from Spreetail, a multinational e-commerce company, where she served as the chief people officer. Prior to Spreetail, Livingston was senior vice president and CHRO for Harsco, a global environmental services company with more than 13,000 employees. She also spent more than 20 years at The Boeing Company in positions of increasing responsibility, including vice president, corporate human resources, and vice president, talent & leadership development.

"Wendy will bring her proven experience in talent, culture and leadership development to help accelerate JELD-WEN's ongoing transformation efforts," said Chief Executive Officer William J. Christensen. "I'm excited to have Wendy join our senior leadership team so we can leverage her diverse global background to ensure our people strategy supports the right mindsets and behaviors to deliver strong, sustainable business outcomes."

Livingston earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Peru State College, a master's degree in human resource management from Linwood University and is certified by the Society for Human Resource Management.

"A healthy culture is critical to the company's long-term success, and I look forward to working with the JELD-WEN team to nurture a safe, inclusive environment that attracts, develops and retains world-class talent," said Livingston.

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia.

