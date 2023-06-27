Momcozy Aims to Empower Breastfeeding Moms with Online Seminar After Successful FIME 2023 Exhibit

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over two million moms globally, has announced it will host an online breastfeeding seminar on July 13 to provide more professional support to moms following its impressive product showcase at FIME 2023 from June 21-23.

Momcozy's booth design and the brand's pink tone stood out from the crowd of exhibitors and looked particularly warm and bright, attracting many visitors, especially a large number of female users and exhibitors.

Being the Top 1 in Amazon's mother and baby category, as well as the Top 1 in Amazon category sales for three consecutive years, Momcozy is dedicated to supporting more moms in their breastfeeding journeys, which is reflected not only in the informative and emotional support it offers, but also in its continuous investment providing the best products and services for moms all over the world. At the recent FIME 2023, Momcozy showcased its extensive range of offerings, with the M5 wearable breast pump standing out as one of the most popular products on display.

The M5 breast pump features a unique baby mouth-shaped design with a precise angle of 105 degrees and a soft silicone flange, reducing the risk of nipple pain and discomfort and ensuring a comfortable pumping experience. The M5 also features an exclusive vibration suction mode that stimulates milk flow and enhances the pumping experience, providing fast and efficient milk extraction for moms. Its lightweight and compact design makes it easy to transport, and the hard-shell storage bag that comes with the set offers protection for the breast pumps and parts.

"At Momcozy, we are committed to providing professional products, support, and guidance to moms," said Athena Pan, CEO of Momcozy.

The coming webinar will feature Colette Wiseman, MD, a renowned expert in the field of lactation and breastfeeding. The webinar will offer practical tips and guidance to empower new mothers with the knowledge and confidence they need to successfully breastfeed their babies. It also provides an opportunity for families to ask questions and receive personalized advice from a trusted expert.

The webinar is part of Momcozy's commitment to supporting breastfeeding moms in a diversified way, and a prelude to the upcoming World Breastfeeding Week. To register for the webinar, please click the link: https://momcozy.com/pages/breastfeeding-support-live-chat?utm_source=WBW_live&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=WBW_live

The success of the FIME exhibition shows the brand value and broad development prospect of Momcozy. Momcozy has always been adhering to innovation and development, continuously researching and developing new products, and striving to provide more quality products and services to moms worldwide.

Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over two million moms globally, has always put moms on top. Through cozy designs born from love and continuous innovation, Momcozy brings a much simpler, more relaxed, and more comfortable experience for moms globally through their pregnancy and early motherhood.

For more information, please visit: www.momcozy.com .

