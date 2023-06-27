Navina Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Generative AI Assistant for Primary Care Providers

The Assistant Aims to Reduce Burden by Enabling Physicians to Automate Administrative Tasks and Get Instant Clinical Answers to Inform Patient Care

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navina, the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered platform that transforms large amounts of patient data into actionable insights at the point of care, today announced the development of its proprietary AI assistant, which leverages the most advanced generative AI technologies to transform physicians' clinical and administrative workflows.

The generative AI assistant allows physicians to understand their patients' health status, handle administrative requests, and get recommendations for care using the natural language of primary care. The assistant returns an AI-generated, conversational response by drawing insights from individual patient data as well as the most up-to-date clinical guidelines.

Rather than grappling with the time-consuming task of navigating between screens and patient charts, physicians can now gain a comprehensive picture of their patients in real time through natural language interactions. To ease the documentation burden, the AI assistant can also handle administrative tasks such as generating progress notes and referral documents, which can be inserted into the appropriate section of the electronic health record (EHR) with a click of a button.

"Physician burnout from patient data overload has long been a critical issue in healthcare. Navina is committed to optimizing the technology that improves both the wellbeing and workflows of clinicians, and in turn, the lives of their patients," said Ronen Lavi, Navina CEO and co-founder. "Navina's AI assistant is another step towards enhancing patient care by reducing the burden of documentation and time behind the screen for physicians."

The AI assistant is the only generative AI tool purpose-built for primary care that provides instant, concise responses based on multiple sources, including the EHR, health information exchange (HIE), claims data, and scanned documents. It integrates seamlessly into the clinical workflow and functions as an overlay on top of the EHR, ensuring that clinically-informed patient data is just a question away–without the need to sift through numerous tabs or files.

"Our cutting-edge technology is trained to deliver actionable insights by processing large amounts of structured and unstructured data from the individual patient record, and correlating that with clinical standards of care," said Shay Perera, co-founder and CTO of Navina. "By providing physicians with instant answers to all their queries about their patient, Navina's AI assistant can not only drastically improve workflow efficiency, but also facilitate more meaningful patient-provider interactions."

Navina was recently named to the CB Insights AI 100 list of the most innovative artificial intelligence companies in the world for 2023.

"Generative AI is revolutionizing numerous industries and processes in today's world, and Navina is at the forefront of this AI revolution, driving change where it matters the most: at the point of patient-physician interaction," said Lotan Levkowitz, Co-Founder and General Partner at Grove Ventures, Navina's investor. "Navina has been pioneering a transformation in primary care for the last few years, and we are excited to see them bring their extensive experience to implementing innovative generative AI."

ABOUT NAVINA

Navina uses medically informed AI to turn chaotic data into an intuitive and concise Patient Portrait that allows physicians and the entire care team to assess, collaborate and act on even the most complicated cases instantly. Designed for and loved by physicians, Navina allows for high-quality and empathic patient care, resulting in better treatment, reduced missed diagnoses and a reduced burden on physicians. The company was named to the CB Insights AI 100 list of most innovative artificial intelligence companies in the world for 2023.

