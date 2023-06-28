Corn Nuts® brand turns up the sweet heat with new mango habanero flavor.

These sweet, fiery-flavored crunchy corn kernels now available for a limited time in 7-Eleven and Speedway stores nationwide

AUSTIN, Minn., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The maker of the Corn Nuts® brand is proudly announcing the launch of its latest flavor: mango habanero.

This contrasting combination marries the sweet taste of mangoes with the intense heat of habanero peppers, which pairs perfectly with the signature Corn Nuts® crunch. This limited-time flavor will be available June 29 to Aug. 2 exclusively at 7-Eleven and Speedway stores nationwide.

"We know that consumers are increasingly eager to explore fresh and creative flavors," said Tim Bortner, convenience store and foodservice brand manager at Hormel Foods. "Our new variety pairs our craveable Corn Nuts® kernels with a bold and sweet, yet tangy profile that packs a punch of heat. Corn Nuts® mango-habanero-flavored crunchy corn kernels can instantly elevate road trips and summertime snacking."

For more information on the Corn Nuts® brand, visit www.cornnuts.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.



