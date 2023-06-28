THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK RANKS No. 1 AMONG REGIONAL BANKS IN THE J.D. POWER 2023 U.S. BANKING MOBILE APP SATISFACTION STUDY

THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK RANKS No. 1 AMONG REGIONAL BANKS IN THE J.D. POWER 2023 U.S. BANKING MOBILE APP SATISFACTION STUDY

Award marks Huntington's fifth consecutive year leading the regional banking mobile app category

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, The Huntington National Bank has ranked highest in banking mobile app satisfaction among regional banks in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study.

"We're honored to receive this recognition for the fifth year in a row, which is a huge milestone in our digital roadmap," said Brant Standridge, President of Consumer and Regional Banking. "Customer preferences are always evolving, especially when it comes to mobile banking. Our digital strategy puts the customer at the center and guides us as we continue to innovate to anticipate their needs. This award is a reflection of our colleagues' hard work and our People-first, Digitally Powered strategy coming to life and delivering excellence."

According to the study's findings, digital features focused on personal financial management have become the drivers of standout customer engagement and satisfaction.

"We offer a variety of products and tools that are designed to empower customers to take charge of their money," said Mark Sheehan, Director of Deposits, Digital and Strategy. "We integrated these products into our mobile app so customers have instant access to tools that will help them save money, manage their spending and, ultimately, achieve their financial goals."

Some of these products and tools, accessible via Huntington's mobile app, include:

The Hub : Huntington's digital banking experience and suite of digital banking tools is built to help look out for customers and their financial futures. Free to all Huntington customers, The Hub is designed to help customers save more, manage their spending and keep their financial goals front and center. Huntington's digital banking experience and suite of digital banking tools is built to help look out for customers and their financial futures. Free to all Huntington customers, The Hub is designed to help customers save more, manage their spending and keep their financial goals front and center.

Recommendations powered by data: A recent innovation of The Hub is a new catalog of Huntington's retail banking services that uses insights and data to suggest perks, specific products and targeted offers personally curated for each customer.

Huntington Heads Up: This feature provides real-time insights on spending and saving to help customers avoid inconveniences and make more informed decisions. The tool provides a variety of personal insights about customers' financial wellness as they set and reach their goals, based on their spending and saving habits. This feature provides real-time insights on spending and saving to help customers avoid inconveniences and make more informed decisions. The tool provides a variety of personal insights about customers' financial wellness as they set and reach their goals, based on their spending and saving habits.

Advisor Connect: A quick and personalized digital experience that asks customers a few short questions and matches them with a Huntington Advisor who best meets their needs and preferences. A quick and personalized digital experience that asks customers a few short questions and matches them with a Huntington Advisor who best meets their needs and preferences.

Other recent innovations to the mobile app include the ability to view outside accounts in the Hub, create a financial roadmap, make recurring transfers and order checks.

The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study measures overall satisfaction with banking mobile apps based on four factors: navigation, speed, visual appeal and information/content. The study is based on responses from more than 5,188 retail bank customers nationwide. It was fielded in February and March of 2023.

Huntington also earned the top ranking in customer satisfaction in the North Central region and Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $189 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

