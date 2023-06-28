Nordic Consulting Ranked as Eighth Largest Healthcare Management Consulting Firm by Modern Healthcare

MADISON, Wis., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, has been ranked by Modern Healthcare as the eighth largest healthcare management consulting firm in its 2023 survey. This year's annual survey ranked healthcare management consulting firms based on 2022 revenue from total healthcare consulting fees.

"Trusted by more than 700 clients across the healthcare industry, we are honored to be recognized as a top management consulting firm in this year's Modern Healthcare survey," said Jim Costanzo, CEO at Nordic. "With the heightened demand for solutions and services that maximize the health of organizations, our expertise in connecting people, data, and technology helps create healthier people and a healthier world."

As the entire healthcare industry emerges from the pandemic public health emergency, providers and hospital systems have a critical need to maximize revenue, reduce costs, and unlock efficiencies.

With more than 2,100 healthcare-centric consultants and professionals who specialize in collaborating with healthcare organizations of all sizes, Nordic partners with each client to design and implement specialized solutions that enable them to develop organizational resiliency without sacrificing patient care.

"Nordic's deep knowledge of the healthcare ecosystem provides organizations with customized end-to-end solutions that reduce costs, optimize workflows, improve care team satisfaction, and create a seamless consumer journey that attracts and retains patients," said Wally Ward, Managing Director and Practice Leader, Performance Improvement. "All this matches what we're seeing our clients focus more on now – finding ways to improve the health of their organizations overall and deliver improved experiences to their patients."

Realizing clinical, financial and operational improvements goes well beyond technology, Nordic helps organizations to digitally enable processes that improve care quality, reduce costs, and improve both patient and workforce experience.

This recent Modern Healthcare ranking aligns with other notable Nordic recognitions over the past two years, as the company was named Best in KLAS six times across 2023 and 2022: Revenue Cycle Optimization, Technical Services, HIT Core Clinical Implementation Leadership (both years), and Overall IT Services Firm (both years).

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, organizations, and people. Together, our global team of more than 2,100 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, ERP services, and managed services. Nordic and its network of companies, including Healthtech, Hygeian Consulting, and S&P Consultants, support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at NordicGlobal.com.

