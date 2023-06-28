VyncaCare Names Darren Schulte, MD, Chief Executive Officer, and James P. Bradley, Board Chairman

Successful Healthcare Technology Entrepreneurs Will Accelerate VyncaCare's Growth and Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VyncaCare, a serious illness management company, announced the appointment of Darren Schulte, MD, as the Chief Executive Officer and Board Director and James P. Bradley as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Schulte succeeds co-founder Ryan Van Wert, MD, who steps down after a decade of leading VyncaCare.

There's a tremendous opportunity to build on the positive impact VyncaCare has made on physician and patient experience

VyncaCare has realized significant growth over the past several years. The company offers a unique palliative care model that addresses the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of vulnerable and underserved patients living with serious illnesses.

"It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of VyncaCare, and I am proud of what we have accomplished," said Dr. Van Wert. "Darren's background makes him uniquely qualified to be my successor, and I am confident he is the right person to lead VyncaCare in its next phase."

Dr. Schulte brings two decades of healthcare leadership experience and data analytics expertise to VyncaCare. Most recently, he served as the Chief Innovation Officer and President of Advanced Technology at Centene, a government-sponsored health plan. At Centene, he focused on applying technology to improve clinical, administrative, and operational activities.

Before joining Centene, Dr. Schulte was CEO of Apixio for six years until its acquisition by Centene in late 2020. Apixio applies proprietary AI to determine care quality and patient risk from clinical records. Before Apixio, he served in executive roles at Resolution Health and Anvita Health, both healthcare analytics companies with successful exits. Anvita Health became the analytics engine for Transcend Insights, a population health company owned by Humana.

Dr. Schulte is a nationally recognized expert on healthcare analytics, quality improvement, and risk adjustment, and he currently serves on the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Committee for Performance Measurement. Dr. Schulte received his B.S. degree from the University of California at Berkeley, his M.P.P. degree from Harvard University, and his M.D. from Stanford University. He trained in internal medicine at the University of California at San Francisco. Dr. Schulte is the co-inventor of six U.S. patents.

Dr. Schulte is excited to apply his technology and data-driven solutions expertise to increase VyncaCare's ability to offer high-quality, whole-person care.

"There's a tremendous opportunity to accelerate the impact that VyncaCare has demonstrated on the physician and patient experience," said Dr. Schulte. "Managing serious illness is a key challenge for our country given its aging population. VyncaCare addresses clinical and non-clinical needs for patients, tackles long-standing health inequities, and enables high-quality, less expensive care. I am excited to apply technology to reach more individuals nationwide."

The newly appointed Board Chairman, James P. Bradley, is an accomplished technologist, entrepreneur, and board leader whose career spans the healthcare industry. Previously, Bradley served as Chief Information Officer of UnitedHealthcare, Chief Technology Strategy Officer at McKesson Corporation, and Chair of the NCQA. He founded and led Abaton.com and RxHub (now Surescripts) and served as a board chairman of many companies, including Apixio, ABILITY Network, Diameter Health, and Wellpartner, all of which had successful exits.

"I am delighted to join the outstanding VyncaCare team and the Board at this time in their journey," said Mr. Bradley. "Under Ryan's leadership, VyncaCare has grown from an advanced care planning platform to a multi-state care delivery organization poised for its next growth stage. I look forward to collaborating with Darren and the team to guide VyncaCare as it serves a much larger patient population nationwide."

About VyncaCare

VyncaCare is committed to empowering individuals, their loved ones, and their care teams with serious illness solutions that deliver care in the home. By providing supportive care via our interdisciplinary care teams and advanced care planning, we ensure that serious illnesses and complex health conditions are managed with compassion and expertise. To learn more about our approach to serious illness management through our supportive care model, visit www.vyncacare.com.

