Clinical Chemistry Achieves Impact Factor of 9.3; Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine Debuts at 2.0

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce that the journal Clinical Chemistry received an impact factor of 9.3 —the second highest in the journal's history—and the Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine (JALM) received its first impact factor, of 2.0, according to the newly released 2022 Clarivate Journal Citation Reports.

Clinical Chemistry's impact factor places it in the top 3% of 21,522 ranked academic journals and reaffirms its place as the top journal for original research on medical laboratory technology. JALM's impact factor is in line with expectations for a debut journal, and AACC is optimistic it will grow quickly given the journal's highly relevant content focused on the clinical applications of laboratory medicine.

Laboratory medicine professionals played a vital role in managing the coronavirus pandemic by developing tests for the virus and ensuring patients can access those tests. As trusted and authoritative journals in laboratory medicine, Clinical Chemistry and JALM support this work by disseminating essential research on COVID testing, along with studies about clinical lab tests that are key to diagnosing and managing a range of other conditions—from diabetes to cancer.

Clinical Chemistry's high impact factor is a testament to the innovative and rigorous nature of its research, as is the journal's 2022 immediacy index of 2.3. A journal's impact factor is based on the number of times articles published in a journal are cited over a two-year period, while the immediacy index is determined by the journal citations in a single calendar year. Both are calculated by Clarivate, a recognized authority for evaluating the usefulness of a journal.

JALM debuted in 2016 as an international, peer-reviewed publication dedicated to highlighting the latest applied laboratory medicine research. The journal enables lab professionals to keep pace with new methods, practices, and technology, and to advance the field for the benefit of the patients they serve. In 2019, JALM was accepted for indexing in PubMed, one of the largest and most respected databases of medical research in the world. JALM's average citations per article have more than doubled over the past three years.

"We are thrilled to see Clinical Chemistry remain at the top of its class of journals exploring medical laboratory technology—in no small part due to the continued hard work of the journal's top-notch editorial board and dedicated staff," said AACC President Dr. Shannon Haymond. "It is also gratifying to see a promising first impact factor for JALM, a publication created to help lab professionals discover new adaptive solutions to patient health problems and inspire breakthroughs. Given JALM's growing number of citations, I'm excited to see that our founding vision for the journal has become a reality."

