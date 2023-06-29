Global optical fibre and cable supplier YOFC presents extensive lineup of products and solutions at MWC Shanghai 2023

Lighting up the Digital Future

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) is participating in Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2023 ("MWC Shanghai 2023") at Booth N2.B10, where they are showcasing their innovative products and solutions under the theme "Lighting up the Digital Future". The exhibition covers a wide range of categories, including New Optical Fibre & New Materials, Computing Network Infrastructure, Marine Communication, Digital and Smart Manufacturing, Digital Power, Digital Transportation and F5G Digital Life. MWC Shanghai 2023 is recognized as the largest and most influential mobile communications event in Asia. YOFC's presence at the event highlights their ability to create value for customers and contribute to the growth of the digital economy through technological innovation.

ChatGPT has rapidly gained global recognition since its launch earlier this year, highlighting its immense potential to revolutionize the economy and society. The advent of the AI chatbot and other cutting-edge digital technologies is set to accelerate digital transformation across various industries. Speaking at the "Digital Everything - Building Digital Nations" sub-forum during MWC Shanghai 2023, Nie Lei, vice president at YOFC, emphasized the growing digital demands and emerging businesses. He also highlighted the critical need for a robust digital infrastructure that offers higher bandwidth, lower latency and improved reliability to accommodate the data explosion. To leverage this unprecedented opportunity, YOFC has taken proactive steps to participate in digital development, evolving from a specialized optical fibre and cable manufacturer into a holistic solution provider.

YOFC has been committed to developing new innovative optical fibre and cable. By rolling out the BRIGHTS series of high-performance optical fibre and cable products and solutions, the company aims to create an intelligent, efficient, safe and stable optical network ecosystem for all-scenario applications, optimize and upgrade digital infrastructure, and support the growth of the digital economy. In the field of Marine Communication, YOFC creates a digital ecosystem for transoceanic transmission by exploring marine environments and overcoming geographical limitations. In addition, the company prioritizes the advancement of key technologies for digital manufacturing such as digital twins and industrial big data, fostering a new era of intelligent manufacturing. YOFC has also created an innovative smart grid system that propels the digital transformation of the power sector. In the transportation sector, the company incorporates digital technologies into rail systems, ensuring safe and efficient operation of digital cities. Furthermore, the company provides a minimalist, efficient and reliable pre-connected solution for fifth generation fixed network applications, empowering the development of intelligent infrastructure, with the ultimate goal of building a better digital future for all.

Since 2014, YOFC has been expanding its international operations in countries and regions targeted by the Belt and Road Initiative. With five production facilities in Brazil, Indonesia, Poland and South Africa alongside over 50 subsidiaries and branch offices outside of its home market of China, the company has built a global marketing and service network spanning over 90 countries and regions worldwide, facilitating the construction of global digital infrastructure.

As the digital economy remains a driving force for global development and progress, YOFC, based on its mission of "Smart Link Better Life", is dedicated to extending optical fibre connections worldwide. The company aims to bridge the digital divide by promoting the adoption of optical fibres globally while strengthening the all-optical foundation of the digital economy through the provision of top-notch products and solutions, ultimately contributing to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

