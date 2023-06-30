Heat Recovery Innovations Receives Growth Investment from Coppermine Capital, Nicholas Stork and Saltonstall & Co.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and BOSTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heat Recovery Innovations, Inc. ("HRI") announced today that it has closed a growth investment led by Coppermine Capital. Additional partners in the funding include Nicholas Stork, co-founder and former CEO of Archaea Energy, and Saltonstall & Co. HRI is a transformational leader in heat exchangers. HRI's products improve the performance and efficiency of industrial systems by performing critical waste heat recovery across multiple high-heat applications.

Proceeds will fund team expansion, production automation, and the development of innovative solutions that solve decarbonization needs of HRI's end-users. "For over 25 years, my teammates and I have specialized in designing and manufacturing high temperature heat exchangers for the most demanding applications. Our products allow customers to reduce input fuel consumption significantly, translating into many benefits including lower carbon footprints," said HRI's CEO, Mark Schnepel. "We're excited to continue to execute on designing and delivering solutions that exceed our customers' expectations, and we look forward to starting our next chapter with Coppermine, Nick, and Saltonstall."

Harnessing waste-heat through thoughtful closed-loop engineering will be an integral component of decarbonization going forward for many industries. "We're enabling efficiency on several fronts," said HRI's CFO, Wes Kimmel. "Our heat exchangers can be applied to existing, hydrocarbon-based applications to boost efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Interestingly, our technologies are finding homes with those focused on carbon capture, hydrogen, and transportation industries," said Kimmel.

Prior to HRI, Coppermine, Stork, and Saltonstall worked closely together on Archaea Energy. "HRI's exceptional ability to harness waste heat to improve the uptime, efficiency, and costs of its customers is a winning combination. We are excited to help take HRI to the next level," said Zack Gund, Managing Partner of Coppermine. Nick Stork, co-founder and former CEO of Archaea Energy added, "The HRI team has unparalleled experience and expertise in providing industry-leading waste heat solutions. I am excited to partner with Mark and Wes on the next phase of HRI's growth."

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. acted as legal counsel to the investor group.

More information at www.heatrecoveryinnovations.com

