Steward Partners Recognizes Advisors Named to AdvisorHub's 2023 Advisors to Watch List

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, currently celebrating its tenth anniversary proudly salutes Todd Hoffman, CFP®, CPM® of Hoffman Private Wealth Group at Steward Partners, Tim Davis, CFP® of Davis Executive Wealth Management Group at Steward Partners, and Thomas Briggs of Plaza Advisory Group Inc. affiliated with Steward Partners, on being honored by AdvisorHub's 2023 Advisors to Watch List.

"Todd, Tim, and Tom have all built outstanding practices and have been great partners since joining Steward, and we couldn't be prouder of their accomplishments," said Jim Gold, CEO and Co-Founder of Steward Partners Global Advisory. "Although they all operate in different regions, they share a commitment to putting clients first in everything they do and are reaping the rewards of that focus. We expect big things from the three of them in the coming years."

Todd Hoffman, CFP®, CPM®, Founding Partner, Executive Managing Director, and Wealth Manager at Steward Partners Global Advisory in Clearwater, Florida was named to the AdvisorHub 100 Advisors to Watch—Under $1 Billion. The 100 advisors on this list were recognized for having assembled efficient and productive teams that have achieved scale without compromising their level of service while maintaining healthy growth. With more than 30 years of experience as a financial advisor, Todd has previously been honored as one of the Top 400 Financial Advisors for the Financial Times, a Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisor, and a Best-in-State Advisor by Forbes.

Tim Davis, CFP® is Partner, Executive Managing Director, and Wealth Manager at Steward Partners Global Advisory in Boston, Massachusetts was named to AdvisorHub's 200 Fast Growing Advisors to Watch list. Inclusion was based on the advisors' demonstrable success in winning new clients, increasing assets, and boosting production. Tim was also named a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes for five consecutive years (2019-2023). Additionally, Davis Executive Wealth Management Group led all Steward Partner firms in revenue growth last year.

Thomas Briggs, AIF®, Partner, Managing Director, and Wealth Manager at Steward Partners Global Advisory in St. Louis was named to AdvisorHub's 200 Fast Growing Advisors. In 2023, he was also named to the Forbes Best-in-State Advisor list for the third time.

Steward Partners has been one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. In September 2022, the firm was ranked among Barron's list of Top RIA Firms for the third consecutive year, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics, having been named among the top 25 firms in 2020 and ranked as #20 in 2021. Steward Partners also had 15 of its partners named to the Forbes 2023 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and two advisors on Forbes America's 2023 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the company fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the company was ranked as one of Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2022. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for approximately $30 billion in client assets as of April 2023. To learn more about Steward Partners Global Advisory, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC-registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

About AdvisorHub

AdvisorHub is a leading online resource and community for financial advisors, providing news, insights, and industry information to support advisors in their professional growth and success. The Fast-Growing Advisors to Watch List is an annual recognition that celebrates advisors who have demonstrated exceptional growth and professionalism within the wealth management industry.

