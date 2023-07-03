Canopy Growth Announces Completion of Conversions Pursuant to US$100 Million Convertible Debentures; Provides Update on Balance Sheet Actions Taken To Date

SMITHS FALLS, ON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that all conversions pursuant to the US$100,000,000 senior unsecured convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures"), sold to an institutional investor in February 2023, have been completed.

Since the beginning of fiscal 2023, Canopy Growth has completed numerous balance sheet actions to strengthen its financial position, while implementing a business transformation plan with the goal of improving profitability. In addition to today's announcement that preserves liquidity, the balance sheet actions completed by the Company to date include:

Equitization of $263 million of the 4.25% Unsecured Notes due in July 2023 ;

Paydown of USD$188 million (or 25% of the principal) of the senior secured term loan at $0.93 per dollar of debt;

Refinanced $100 million of the 4.25% Unsecured Notes due in July 2023 held by Greenstar Canada Investment Limited Partnership, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Constellation Brands, Inc. ("CBI") in order to extend the maturity date to December 31, 2024 ; and

Generated $81 million in cash proceeds during the most recent fiscal quarter from the disposition of five facilities with additional agreements in place to generate up to $150 million in total proceeds by September 30 of this year.

"Today's announcement underscores our continued commitment to deleveraging and strengthening Canopy Growth's financial position," said Judy Hong, Chief Financial Officer, Canopy Growth. "When paired with our ongoing cost reduction program in Canada which is on track to achieve $240-$310M in total savings by March 2024, we are well positioned to achieve improved profitability, enhance financial flexibility, and support long-term value creation."

The Company is also undertaking a review of additional strategic options to further improve liquidity and minimize cash burn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements and uncertainties include statements with respect to the additional facility divestitures, the proceeds to be received by the Company from such divestitures, the timing of any additional facility divestitures, the Company's strategy focused on profitability; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including negative operating cash flow; uncertainty of additional financing; use of proceeds; volatility in the price of the Company's common shares; inherent uncertainty associated with projections; expectations regarding future investment, growth and expansion of operations; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial and stock markets and the impacts of increased rates of inflation; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry, including the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis; additional dilution; political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and the interpretation of various laws regulations and policies; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and such other risks contained in the public filings of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023.

In respect of the forward-looking statements and information, the Company has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that they believe are reasonable at this time. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Should one or more of the foregoing risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

