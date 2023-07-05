Beggin' Unleashes "Battle of the Beggin'" Campaign, Inviting Canine Connoisseurs to Choose the Brand's Next Flavor

Beggin' Unleashes "Battle of the Beggin'" Campaign, Inviting Canine Connoisseurs to Choose the Brand's Next Flavor

ST. LOUIS, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all dog lovers and treat-enthusiasts! Beggin', the treat dogs go bonkers for, is announcing the return of the "Battle of the Beggin'" crowdsourcing campaign in partnership with Walmart, giving dog lovers the power to choose which new flavor will become an everyday item at Walmart in 2024.

Now, pet parents can vote for one of two new drool-worthy flavor combinations of meaty goodness for their pups, "Bratwurst & Bacon Flavor" and "BBQ, Beef & Bacon Flavor." The Beggin' treat flavor that receives the most votes by September 30 will be in Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com by early 2024. and on Walmart.com by early 2024.

Contenders for last year's campaign included two Flavors, "Backyard Bacon Cheeseburger" and "Bold Brown Sugar and Bacon." Ultimately, the tail-wagging "Backyard Bacon Cheeseburger Flavor," came out on top winning the coveted everyday spot at Walmart.

"Back by popular demand, we're thrilled to be offering new flavors for Bacon-lovers to vote on," said Tim Brunt, Senior Brand Manager at Purina. "We loved seeing our customers get excited about the campaign and rollout of 'Backyard Bacon Cheeseburger Flavor' last year, and we can't wait to see which flavor comes out on top this year."

Social media influencers and dog lovers, Zach Kornfield (@korndiddy) and Allison Kuch (@allisonkuch) are the official team captains for each of the new Beggin' flavors and will be going head-to-head with the goal of drumming up the most votes. Zach is team "Bratwurst & Bacon Flavor" flavor and Allison is captain of the "BBQ, Beef & Bacon Flavor" flavor, and by following along, pet parents can get their take on what makes each Beggin' flavor the best.

Humans and their furry companions can learn more about the Battle of the Beggin' campaign and can participate in the ultimate dog treat showdown by casting their votes at battleofthebeggin.com*.

Learn more about Beggin' treats by visiting Purina.com/Beggin, and join the pawty on social media by following Beggin' on Instagram and Twitter.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Voting ends 9/30/23. Visit BattleOfTheBeggin.com for full terms.

