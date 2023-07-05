Ensemble Stars!!Music First Time to Anime Expo 2023, Celebrated Its First Anniversary

For the first time outside of Asia.

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensemble Stars!!Music, produced by Happy Elements, celebrated its 1st anniversary. This mobile rhythm game just made waves on the international stage with its debut appearance at the Anime Expo 2023. This was its first time participating in the exhibition outside of Asia, which was a milestone for not just the game but also the IP and the world of Ensemble Stars. From July1 to July 4, 2023, players saw their favorite characters, met new friends, and received small gifts at Exhibit Hall Booth 111 in the Los Angeles Convention Center.

ensemble stars music booth (PRNewswire)

International fans of the Ensemble Stars finally had the chance to meet and interact at the official booth.They could fully immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere of the game's first anniversary. Attendees were greeted by an about two-meter-high ES All-Star image, creating a truly unforgettable experience.

To further engage with its fanbase, the game's official Twitter account hosted an interactive check-in event. Fans had the opportunity to get exclusive prizes by following the official account, snapping photos at the booth, or showing their in-game UID. The gifts included ES Unit Cards, Daikichi Fans, Chibi Stickers, and ES Clips. All of these gifts appeared for the first time in North America.

But that's not all. Alongside its convention debut, Ensemble Stars!!Music has unveiled that pre-registration for the highly anticipated PC version is now live. Players who pre-register are set to receive a fully uncapped, original 3-star card upon reaching a predetermined number of sign-ups. Check the official twitter@enstarsmusic_EN for more updates.

Ensemble Stars has achieved great success as an idol-training rhythm mobile game in Japan since its first release in 2015. Just twelve months ago, Ensemble Stars!!Music made headlines when it announced the launch of its English version, accompanied by a dazzling promotion event on the New York Times Square. Now on the cusp of its first anniversary, Ensemble Stars!!Music took its global outreach a step further by participating in Anime Expo 2023. This made a remarkable moment in its journey, as it seeks to link with fans from around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Happy Elements