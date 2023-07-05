Specialized Packaging Group Completes Acquisition of Protective Packaging Solutions

SPG Expands Capabilities and Footprint with Addition of Midwest and Rocky Mountain Engineered Packaging Provider

AURORA, Colo., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialized Packaging Group (SPG), a leading, vertically integrated provider of protective packaging products, today announced the acquisition of Aurora, Colorado-based Protective Packaging Solutions (PPS). PPS is a leading designer and fabricator of custom engineered packaging solutions for applications across a diverse array of end markets and a nationwide customer base.

SPG, one of the largest independent protective packaging manufacturers in North America, is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners. The acquisition will enhance SPG's existing capability set, expanding the company's engineered packaging offerings and geographic reach while adding approximately 90 employees to its 1,600-person workforce. PPS' leadership and the company's full workforce will continue to operate in their current locations in Aurora, Colorado and Cincinnati, Ohio.

"The addition of PPS to our rapidly expanding team means we will be adding world-class custom engineered packaging capabilities to an operation that is already an industry leader. PPS has been a go-to provider of protective packaging solutions for almost 40 years," said SPG CEO Paul Budsworth. "We are also excited to strengthen our presence in the growing Midwest and Rocky Mountain markets, allowing us to better serve our customers. We are looking forward to bringing the PPS team fully on board and integrating them into a footprint that extends across North America and provides high-quality products to a diverse customer base."

"Over the last several years, PPS has grown by focusing on highly engineered, custom packaging solutions that save our customers time and money and that utilize the highest quality materials and the latest technology," said PPS President Tom McNamara. "With SPG, we have found a partner that shares our vision and has the resources to accelerate our growth plans in new and existing markets. The PPS team is thrilled to join SPG, and we look forward to taking our combined business to the next level."

About Specialized Packaging Group

Specialized Packaging Group, Inc. is a vertically integrated provider of protective packaging products and one of the largest independent manufacturers of protective packaging in North America. The company operates under three divisions: ProtecPac, IVEX, and Packaging Concepts & Design (PCD). ProtecPac designs and manufactures customized packaging solutions at ten facilities in the U.S. and Mexico, IVEX manufactures a range of packaging materials at six facilities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and PCD is a leader in the design and delivery of highly engineered packaging products and solutions. For more information, visit https://spg-ges.com/.

About Protective Packaging Solutions

Protective Packaging Solutions is a leader in the design and fabrication of highly engineered protective packaging products and solutions. Founded in 1982, PPS provides design and fabrication expertise and superb service to companies located throughout North America. Its innovative approach to packaging provides customers with custom solutions and lightning-fast delivery throughout their supply chains. For more information, visit http://ppspkg.com/.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $4.5 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including consumer, restaurants and multi-unit, financial services, healthcare, industrials, and business services. For more information, visit www.altamontcapital.com.

