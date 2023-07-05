WiMi Hologram Cloud Developed A Distributed Image Storage Protocol of Hybrid Architecture for Image Storage

BEIJING, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it had developed a distributed image storage protocol (DISP), which effectively saves the blockchain storage space and reduces computing costs with the help of the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS).

The distributed pool blockchain protocol can divide the stored data into multiple small blocks and distribute these small blocks on different nodes to achieve distributed storage and backup. Also, the protocol can use blockchain technology to ensure the security and trustworthiness of the data, making the stored image data less susceptible to tampering or loss. However, since image data is usually large, dividing it into multiple small blocks to be stored on the blockchain may lead to inefficient storage and transmission.

WiMi proposes a blockchain-distributed storage protocol based on a pooling algorithm and inverse process. WiMi combines IPFS protocol to store extensive image data and uses distributed pool blockchain protocol to manage and verify the data blocks stored in IPFS. The IPFS protocol can divide image data into small blocks and keep them on different nodes in the network using a distributed approach for efficient storage and transmission. And the distributed pool blockchain protocol can guarantee the data integrity and trustworthiness by hashing and blockchain storage of the data blocks stored in IPFS.

WiMi's DISP protocol is designed to be optional and non-mandatory, and users who do not accept the DISP protocol can still use the traditional, fully redundant storage approach. Users who accept the protocol can enjoy the benefits of space savings without compromising security performance. The DISP protocol changes fully redundant storage relative to individuals to community-level full redundancy, where data stored in each community node is not redundant. In DISP, distributed storage enhances the performance of data security by ensuring that not all data is lost in the event of an attack or failure of a few nodes. The distributed pooling algorithm reduces data redundancy in distributed storage and saves storage space significantly.

In the pre-processing stage, before implementing the distributed pooling algorithm, WiMi's DISP protocol divides the original image into several pooling regions based on the shape of the pooling kernel, forming a set of pooling areas to be processed. The image can then be divided into several parts and stored in multiple nodes by the distributed pooling algorithm.

The addresses accepting the protocol will be collected to form different communities, and the number of nodes in each community is determined by the number of pooled images obtained after the decomposition algorithm. At a certain compression ratio, each piece of data is still identifiable and can be losslessly recovered by compressed sensing or super-resolution representation. If all data fragments in the community are collected, then the algorithmic inverse operation can recover the original data losslessly. Each node saves data different from the data of other nodes in the community, which would otherwise be classified as another community. Each node in the community can see the complete picture of the data. If the corresponding data fragments stored by each node in the community are collected together, the source data can be recovered losslessly after invoking the evidence phase.

The implementation of WiMi's DISP protocol is as follows:

Image chunking: The image data to be stored is divided into multiple chunks, and the size of each chunk can be adjusted as needed.

IPFS Storage: The chunked image data is stored in the IPFS network, and the IPFS protocol is used to achieve distributed storage and backup.

Blockchain validation: Blockchain technology is used to manage and validate the data blocks stored in IPFS, thus ensuring the integrity and trustworthiness of the data. Specifically, each data block has a hash value that can be stored on the blockchain, which is used to record the modification history of the data block.

Accessibility control: Smart contracts are used to achieve accessibility control of image data, such as restricting the access of specific users or applications to certain image data.

WiMi's DISP protocol enables efficient, secure, and reliable image storage. Compared to traditional blockchain storage methods, the protocol stores image data in multiple small blocks in IPFS, effectively reducing the storage space footprint. At the same time, the integrity and trustworthiness of the data blocks are verified using blockchain technology, making the stored image data less susceptible to tampering or loss. A hybrid solution enables more efficient, secure, and reliable image storage to leverage the advantages of each, resulting in better performance and results.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.