Cambodia to Increase Cash Support for Pregnant Women & Babies

Southeast Asian nation now has the most advanced maternity rights in the region

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers bearing one child will now receive up to US$480 in cash payments in a scheme being introduced by the Royal Government of Cambodia to help families cover the costs associated with raising a child, such as food and clothing.

From August, pregnant women working in either the public or private sector will be paid US$200 cash on the birth of their child. Those bearing twins and triplets will receive US$300 and US$400 respectively, with Prime Minister Hun Sen and his wife personally providing an additional payment of US$1,250 to mothers of triplets.

In addition, to promote early and regular check-ups, pregnant women will receive US$20 cash for each visit they make to any health center contracted to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), up to a total of US$280. This includes up to four prenatal visits to monitor maternal health, assess the baby's development, and provide guidance and education; three postnatal visits to monitor the mother's and baby's health and provide breastfeeding support; and seven visits until the child turns two years old to check the infant's development and to administer vaccinations.

These incentives continue the significant progress that Cambodia has made in recent years on improving the health of pregnant women and newborns.

Cambodia now has the most advanced maternity rights of any nation in Southeast Asia, with protections enshrined into law to ensure the well-being of mother and child, and promote gender equality in the workplace.

Pregnant workers are protected by law from being penalized for leaving work early in order to have a safe commute home or to attend health center check-ups.

Female employees are entitled to 90 days of maternity leave. During this period, they receive 120% of their monthly wage (with 70% covered by the NSSF and 50% by the employer), as well as other benefits provided under their contract. The employer must keep the job open, and cannot terminate the contract on the grounds of pregnancy or maternity.

Cambodia has expanded antenatal care and provided more skilled medical practitioners at childbirth to ensure safe delivery practices.

The Government has strengthened health facilities across the country, particularly in rural areas, and improved infrastructure, provided essential medical equipment and supplies, and increased the number of midwives.

Awareness has been significantly increased among pregnant women and new mothers about the importance of proper healthcare practices, including breastfeeding, nutrition, and hygiene to ensure the well-being of both mothers and newborns. Mothers in rural areas are supported by community health workers who provide essential care, information, and referrals.

Improved access to family planning services enables women to plan their pregnancies and ensure proper spacing between births. This reduces the risks associated with closely spaced pregnancies and promotes healthy birth outcomes.

The Royal Government of Cambodia continues to collaborate with international organizations such as UNICEF, WHO and NGOs, leveraging their expertise, resources, and knowledge to strengthen maternal and newborn health care services in the country.

