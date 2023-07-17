PLAYFLY LAUNCHES PLAYFLY SPORTS CONSULTING

New Brand-Focused Division to be Led by Industry Veterans Michael Neuman and Dan Parise

BERWYN, Pa., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playfly Sports , the Fan Focused and Data Driven leader in sports media, marketing and technology, today announced the launch of Playfly Sports Consulting. Led by industry leaders Michael Neuman and Dan Parise, Playfly Sports Consulting will advise brands how best to deploy strategic investments through breakthrough activations across sports and entertainment.

"Playfly Sports Consulting will enable Playfly to deepen our value proposition to brands by delivering industry leading sponsorship and experiential marketing expertise that leverages our existing data-driven operating model," said Mike Schreiber, Founder & CEO of Playfly Sports. "We understand fandom better than anyone, so adding Michael and Dan will serve as an important conduit for brands to reach, engage, monetize and measure the connection with their targeted audience."

Among the new division's expansive capabilities, the team will provide brands with the ability to procure talent, secure strategic sponsorship solutions, manage intellectual property rights, and activate across a multitude of events and venues. Playfly Sports Consulting will work with clients to capture sports and entertainment opportunities that sit both within and beyond Playfly's portfolio.

"Our continued growth, including the development of Playfly Sports Consulting, is driven by our well-established internal enterprise catalyst groups," added Craig Sloan, COO of Playfly Sports. "With the help of our foundational teams' expertise in creative, insights, content production, and more, Michael and Dan will be able to hit the ground running quickly with full Playfly support."

"As this landscape becomes increasingly complex, Dan and I will be agnostic in guiding brands to the teams, venues and events that will create the strongest engagement with their desired fanbase," said Michael Neuman, Co-Head of Playfly Sports Consulting. "In a very short period, Playfly has quickly built a dynamic business that spans nearly every area of sports. We are excited to partner with Playfly team members to better serve our clients while also adding our own expertise to elevate Playfly even further."

Neuman, who previously served as Founder & Managing Partner of Scout Sports and Entertainment, brings to Playfly more than 30 years of experience. He is recognized for driving business growth with a unique blend of creativity, strategic thinking and business acumen, along with leading and developing multi-faceted companies with diverse revenue streams.

Parise is a Sports Business Journal Forty Under 40 recipient and Adweek Media All-Star who previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Rival. He comes to Playfly with more than 20 years of sports and entertainment experience across agencies, properties and brands, including nearly 10 years alongside Neuman growing Scout Sports and Entertainment.

About Playfly Sports

Playfly Sports is a sports media, marketing and technology business centered around the team, league, brand, and network. Believing in 'Fandom as a Service' and focusing on a consultative, data driven approach to REACH, ENGAGE, MONETIZE AND MEASURE FANDOM gives the company's partners and brands a competitive advantage. Playfly connects more than 2,000 brand partners with approximately 83% of all U.S. sports fans. Through the proprietary platform the business delivers scalable, data-oriented marketing, technology, and media solutions with capabilities including exclusive MMR management, sponsorship sales and activation, streaming, consulting, ticket/premium sales, all along with new revenue-driving platforms and technologies. Founded in September of 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to approximately 1,000 team members located across 43 U.S. states dedicated to maximizing the impact of highly passionate local sports fans. Follow Playfly Sports on social media @PlayflySports or visit www.playfly.com .

