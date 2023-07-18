BGL Welcomes David L. Koch as Managing Director and Co-Lead of the Firm's Capital Markets Group

Koch will lead the firm's activities in Equity Capital Markets and help build out its existing Capital Markets product offerings

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to welcome David L. Koch as its newest Managing Director. David will lead the firm's activities in Equity Capital Markets (ECM) and will co-lead BGL's larger Capital Markets Group alongside Jason F. Sutherland, who leads the firm's Debt Capital Markets (DCM) team. BGL's Capital Markets Group will offer an enhanced suite of capital markets solutions addressing corporate financing needs across client capital structures and lifecycles.

"David brings an exciting and valuable skill set to our firm," said BGL's Executive Committee.

David has more than 23 years of investment banking experience and has spent his career executing equity and equity-linked transactions across the U.S. and Europe, in all sectors and industries. Based in New York City, he also contributes to BGL's growing presence on the East Coast.

"BGL is dedicated to continually providing new product offerings for our clients," said BGL's Executive Committee. "David brings an exciting and valuable skill set to our firm, and our expanded in-house equity capabilities will enable us to help our clients achieve their goals on an even more comprehensive level moving forward."

Prior to joining BGL, David was Head of Equity Capital Markets at GP Bullhound, leading the firm's ECM activity for clients globally. Previously, David was a Managing Director and Head of Southern Europe ECM at Barclays in London. Additionally, his experience includes various roles at Nomura and Lehman Brothers across New York and London.

"I'm excited to join BGL and bring new equity capital markets products, capital formation solutions, and advisory support to all of our clients as they look to navigate an increasingly dynamic market environment," said Koch. "In today's continuously changing capital markets climate, our clients encounter new challenges daily, which means they need bankers who can address those challenges as they arise with novel approaches and creative solutions. BGL has a strong reputation for being agnostic, agile, and well-connected across the capital markets landscape, and I look forward to helping the firm build on its existing capabilities and reputation."

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

