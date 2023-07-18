Ispire Technology Inc. to Unveil Its Newest Technology Ispire ONE™ at Champs Trade Show 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), a leader in vapor technology, providing high-quality, innovative products with first-class performance, announced today that it will unveil its most recent technology advancement for the cannabis industry, the Ispire ONE™, at the Champs Trade Show, a premier business to business trade expo, in Las Vegas, on July 19 - 22, 2023. The show attracts a diverse range of industry professionals, including smoke and vape shops, dispensaries, glass blowers, online marketers, and cultivation product and service providers worldwide.

At the Champs Show, Ispire will introduce its proprietary and transformative Ispire ONE™ technology and products. Designed to

1. eliminate capping issues in the manufacturing/co-packing process,

2. increase consistency and quality of the filled devices,

3. eliminate leaking, spitting, or overheating for cartridges, disposables, and PODs,

4. improve consumer safety, as the devices are sealed in a sterilized factory environment to eliminate risk of contamination during filling process by Ispire's customers,

Ispire ONE™ is intended to provide cannabis and CBD brands and copackers with significantly enhanced operating efficiency which could improve gross margin and elevate consumer safety.

Further details about the Ispire ONE™ technology can be found at the Ispire booth during the Champs Trade Show.

"We're very proud to debut Ispire ONE™ at the Champs Trade Show. This pivotal advancement underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier products in the fast-growing CBD and cannabis vaping market. Designed with an unwavering focus on enhancing operational efficiency and product safety, we believe that this technology will provide a tangible competitive advantage for brands and manufacturers in these rapidly evolving sectors. As we continue to innovate, our commitment to delivering top-notch products at competitive pricing, and adding value for our shareholders remains steadfast," said Michael Wang, CFO of Ispire.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the R&D, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company has or licenses from a related party more than 200 invention/design patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the PRC and Russia) primarily through our distribution network. Ispire's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire currently sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the United States, and it recently commenced marketing activities in Canada and Europe, primarily in the European Union.

