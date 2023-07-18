THE KERING FOUNDATION WILL HOST ITS SECOND ANNUAL CARING FOR WOMEN DINNER IN NEW YORK

To Celebrate Its 15th Anniversary, the Foundation Will Raise Funds to Benefit NGOs That Address Gender-Based Violence and Support Survivors

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its 15th anniversary, the Kering Foundation will raise funds through its second annual Caring For Women Dinner to benefit NGOs that address gender-based violence. Co-chaired by Salma Hayek Pinault, François-Henri Pinault, Zoë Kravitz, Cindy Sherman, Christy Turlington Burns, Olivia Wilde, Oprah Winfrey and Malala Yousafzai, the sold-out event will take place on Tuesday, September 12th at The Pool in Manhattan. The inaugural Caring For Women Dinner raised over 3 million dollars.

This year, net proceeds will benefit the Malala Fund, National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), and New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault.

Hosted by award-winning journalist Lisa Ling and attended by Kering's Houses, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, and Pomellato, as well as friends from Christie's, Ginori 1735, Cartier, Caruso, Hearst, and Neiman Marcus Group, among others, this year's event will revolve around the theme "Strength In Numbers."

"Among the many lessons learned since creating the Kering Foundation is that there is enormous strength in community, and gathering together a strong coalition of friends, partners, and allies at the Caring For Women Dinner is one way we can take collective action to address this systemic but solvable problem," says François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kering and Chairman of the Kering Foundation. "Despite alarming setbacks for women's rights around the world, there has been heartening progress to address violence against women in the last 15 years, and we must continue to harness the power of collaboration and solidarity to ensure that all women can lead fulfilling lives free from violence."

Since 2008, the Kering Foundation has worked toward a world free from gender-based violence by partnering with local, feminist NGOs in six countries. By supporting survivor-centered services, implementing programs to break the intergenerational cycle of violence for future generations, and mobilizing internal and external networks to take action for gender equality, the Foundation aims to reduce and ultimately eradicate gender-based violence.

Aligned with the Foundation's core values, the organizations chosen to receive funds from the Caring For Women Dinner are:

Malala Fund: An organization dedicated to giving every girl an opportunity to achieve a future she chooses, Malala Fund was founded by Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel Laureate, and her father Ziauddin. By amplifying girls' voices, holding leaders accountable, advocating for resources and policy change, and investing in local education activists in regions where the most girls are missing out on secondary school, Malala Fund is working for a world where every girl can learn and lead. Funds raised will support Afghan organizations providing alternative learning opportunities for girls living under the girls' education ban and global advocacy to pressure the Taliban government to reopen girls' secondary schools.

New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault: The New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault was founded in 1999 to prevent sexual violence and reduce the harm it causes through education, research, and advocacy. The Alliance works closely with local leaders and stakeholders to develop and implement promising practices and policies, raise public awareness, and create sustainable change for survivors. Funds raised will support the Alliance's Project DOT, a unique, research-backed sexual violence prevention program that works with at-risk youth, training and empowering them to become impactful organizers and change-makers to combat sexual violence in their own communities.

NNEDV: A leading voice for domestic violence victims and their advocates in the US, NNEDV represents the 56 state and U.S. territorial coalitions against domestic violence who in turn represent 2,000 local domestic violence programs and the millions of survivors served annually. Funds raised will support NNEDV and the Independence Project, a credit-building microloan program for survivors of domestic violence who experience many forms of financial abuse. NNEDV tracks and reports survivors' payments to the three credit bureaus to help build a good credit history.

About the Kering Foundation

Worldwide, 1 in 3 women is or will be a victim of violence during her lifetime. Since 2008, the Kering Foundation combats this violence that affects all cultures and all social classes. To maximize its impact, the Foundation works with a limited number of local partners in six countries: France, Italy, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United States and Korea.

The Foundation supports local organizations that provide comprehensive and tailored services to women survivors, and works to change behaviors and attitudes by engaging youth, in particular boys, to promote gender equality. In 2019, the Kering Foundation began supporting programs to address the origins of gender-based violence, in order to break the intergenerational cycle of abuse.

The Foundation also seeks to create safe and supportive workplaces for survivors, both at Kering and through mobilizing other companies. In 2018, with the FACE Foundation, the Kering Foundation founded "One in Three Women", the first European network of companies engaged against gender-based violence.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2022, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of €20.4 billion.

