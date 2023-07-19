The acquisition marks a global expansion into table grapes and berries of AgroFresh's food waste reduction and freshness solutions.

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AgroFresh Solutions Inc., a global AgTech innovator and the leader in post-harvest produce freshness solutions, today announced the acquisition of Tessara, a post-harvest solutions provider, from global investment firm Carlyle, who acquired majority ownership of Tessara in 2018. The acquisition expands AgroFresh's footprint in food waste reduction and freshness solutions for table grapes and berries and bolsters the organization's impact in growing regions in South Africa, China, Australia, and South America.

AgroFresh Acquires Tessara Expanding Post-Harvest Solutions Portfolio (PRNewswire)

"Completing this transaction with Tessara creates significant opportunities for AgroFresh to build upon our diversification strategy and further support our customers in their efforts to grow and distribute an abundant supply of sustainable fresh produce around the world," says Clinton Lewis, CEO at AgroFresh. "The acquisition is a perfect fit given Tessara's and AgroFresh's alignment on leveraging science-based solutions to advance freshness across the global produce industry and we look forward to bringing the innovative team at Tessara onboard."

Established in 1988 in South Africa, Tessara has since grown to become a leader in post-harvest preservation solutions, which it provides to fresh produce growers worldwide. The company is a leading provider of SO2 solutions for table grapes, berries, and flowers, protecting more than $3 billion worth of fresh produce annually in more than 30 countries.

"We are proud of the Tessara team and our distinctly South African roots and culture," notes Jaco Smit, CEO of Tessara. "We are also humbled and excited to be part of AgroFresh, the leader in the post-harvest AgTech space and, together, we will leverage our combined network and innovation resources to build a world-class market leader."

AgroFresh has been a pioneer in post-harvest technology for over 20 years and got its start with the commercialization of the SmartFreshTM Quality System, the industry leading post-harvest solution to maintain produce freshness and quality, which is now used in over 50 countries across multiple crops including apples, pears, plums, kiwis, mangos, broccoli, and avocados. AgroFresh's comprehensive portfolio has expanded to include plant-based coatings, antimicrobial solutions, equipment, and digital platforms that help improve quality and reduce waste across the supply chain from harvest to home.

Rabobank advised Carlyle as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction. Serving as legal advisers for the transaction for AgroFresh were Morrison & Foerster and Bowman Gilfillan.

To learn more about AgroFresh and Tessara, visit: https://www.agrofresh.com/ and https://www.tessara.co.za/.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet's resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. To learn more about AgroFresh visit www.agrofresh.com.

AgroFresh Media Contact

Rochelle Ripp Schnadt

agrofreshmedia@co-nxt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AgroFresh