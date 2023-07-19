The Independence Fund Empowers Woodland, California Resident and Veteran Alejandro Jauregui to Overcome Mobility Challenges

U.S. Army Veteran Wounded in Action, Jauregui Receives Specially Designed TrackChair

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independence Fund, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting our nation's veterans, today announced that Woodland, California resident Alejandro Jauregui, a U.S. Army veteran wounded in action, has received a specially-design TrackChair to help him overcome mobility challenges. The Independence Fund's TrackChair programs provides all-terrain, electronically powered chairs to Veterans with mobility challenges.

Jauregui joined the military after graduating high school in 2003 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic. He graduated from airborne school in March 2004 and by June 2005 was deployed to Iraq for the first time. His second combat tour lasted from Sept. 2007 through Dec. 2008, during which time his convoy was hit by an IED that killed a comrade.

Jauregui then decided to reclassify as an infantryman, which led to two additional deployments in Afghanistan for 42 months of combat. In April 2012 while on patrol, he stepped on an IED and lost both his legs, two fingertips on his right hand and most of his hearing on his right side. Jauregui recovered at Walter Reed Medical Center, and medically retired in 2014. He currently lives on a five-acre ranch which keeps him extremely busy. He has two ponies, six goats, and 14 chickens.

"Our Track Chair program exists so we can help Veterans like Alejandro, who have given so much to preserve our freedom," said Sarah Verardo, CEO, The Independence Fund. "We want Alejandro and all Veterans to explore and navigate the world, regain their independence, and experience life to the fullest."

The Independence Fund has dedicated July to sharing the stories of independence and empowerment for the Veteran community. During this campaign, The Independence Fund will aim to raise awareness about this life-changing initiative. The TrackChair Program is open to veterans of all eras who have undergone a severe loss of mobility from a service-connected catastrophic injury or illness.

