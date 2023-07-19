Outreach Hosts Executives from Corporate Visions, Demandbase, F5, Microsoft, SAP, and Twilio to Discuss the Transformation of Enterprise Sales

Veteran GTM leaders share best practices for digital selling in the AI era

SEATTLE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the leading AI-powered sales execution platform helping revenue organizations create and close more pipeline, today hosted the first episode of an enterprise roundtable series featuring a marquee lineup of leaders from Corporate Visions, Demandbase, F5, Microsoft, SAP, Twilio, and more. At the event, the company introduced its Outreach Marketplace and Outreach Developer Portal, now available.

(PRNewsFoto/Outreach) (PRNewsfoto/Outreach) (PRNewswire)

Outreach's first ever Enterprise Executive Roundtable brought together more than 2,000 registered attendees to hear executive sales, marketing, and customer success leaders discuss their experiences, strategies and tactics, and share best practices including how to successfully use AI-powered insights to help go-to-market (GTM) leaders and their organizations adapt and thrive in today's challenging economic business landscape. Episode two of the roundtable series airs on August 16.

"Our enterprise roundtable resonated with me because this is exactly the type of authentic conversation that I'm having week after week with sales leaders around the globe," said Manny Medina, CEO and Co-Founder of Outreach. "There are an almost universal set of challenges we all face across our businesses, but successful GTM leaders and their teams will differentiate themselves by how they use this as an opportunity for transformation and growth. The experienced enterprise leaders we heard from today shared some amazing insights into how they are approaching the future with this spirit of deep accountability, growth, and optimism."

Outreach to host Unleash 2023, October 3-5 in Seattle

Outreach will host Unleash 2023, the must-attend sales event of the season, October 3-5 in Seattle. Featuring energizing keynotes, inspiring workshops, and exclusive networking experiences, Unleash will provide sales leaders and their teams with a blueprint for how to unlock seller productivity to create and close more pipeline. Register today .

About Outreach

Outreach is the leading AI-powered sales execution platform that unlocks seller productivity to help sales teams efficiently create and close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and effectiveness of all go-to-market activities and personnel across the revenue cycle. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations functionalities in a unified platform. More than 6,000 companies, including Zoom, Siemens, Okta, DocuSign, and McKesson depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

Media Contact:

Haley Flanagan for Outreach.io

PR@Outreach.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Outreach