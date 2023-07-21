IVY QUEEN, JAY WHEELER, GERA MX, GUAYNAA, LENNY TÁVARES, LUNAY AND MORE TO HEADLINE YEAR TWO OF LAS VEGAS' RUMBAZO FESTIVAL, SEPTEMBER 15-16

RUMBAZO IS BACK FOR A TWO-DAY BLOCK PARTY TO CELEBRATE MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY AT DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS EVENTS CENTER

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual RUMBAZO Mexican Independence Day celebration will return to Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (DLVEC) September 15-16, 2023, featuring headliners Ivy Queen, Jay Wheeler, Gera MX, Guaynaa, Lenny Tavárez, Lunay and more. Presented by Estrella Jalisco and curated in partnership with the DLVEC and Las Vegas event production company, Altura , RUMBAZO will be the ultimate block party filled with Latin music, community, food and more.

Tickets on Sale Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Visit Rumbazofest.com to RSVP

"We're excited to have RUMBAZO return to Las Vegas with the party to end all parties," said Vic Juarez, RUMBAZO festival organizer. "We heard the fans and due to popular demand, Ivy Queen is returning and joining other top Latin music talent for an unforgettable weekend."

RUMBAZO will bring the spirit of El Grito to life with show-stopping musical performances, an eclectic food lineup from local Latin vendors and other surprise experiences.

The 2023 lineup also includes T3R Elemento, Planet Perreo, DJ AR, Dirty Dave, DJ Exile, JCUE3, Yo'el, Yo Yolie, Banda Zacatecana and more. Additional acts will be announced soon.

Jeff Victor, VP of DLVEC, said "DLVEC is honored to be a part of RUMBAZO for the second year and collaborate with the Latin community on celebrating their culture, traditions and incredible music."

Ben Martinez, head of marketing for Estrella Jalisco, said, "As a brand steeped in Mexican heritage and culture, we are thrilled to partner with Rumbazo, a festival celebrating Latin sounds, tastes and styles on a national stage. Rumbazo allows us to further ignite pride in the new generation of 21+ Latin beer drinkers with inspiring musical acts and unparalleled experiences."

Marcel Correa, Altura co-founder, said, "Altura has the most loyal Latin fanbase in Vegas! We're very excited to announce our collaboration with Rumbazo, bringing two days of great music, people, and food to Downtown Las Vegas."

The event is open to guests ages 18+, with full weekend tickets starting at only $79. For more information, visit rumbazofest.com.

Estrella Jalisco is a 21+ company. Please drink responsibly.

