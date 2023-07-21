Moody's Upgrades Financial Strength Ratings of F&G Annuities & Life's Operating Companies to 'A3'

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced it has upgraded the insurance financial strength (IFS) ratings of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.'s (NYSE: FG) ("F&G" or the "Company") insurance subsidiaries to 'A3' from 'Baa1'. Concurrently, Moody's has also upgraded the long-term issuer rating of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. to 'Ba1' from 'Ba2'. The rating outlook for F&G and subsidiaries is 'Stable'.

Chris Blunt, President and Chief Executive Officer of F&G, stated, "We are pleased that Moody's has upgraded F&G's insurance subsidiaries to an 'A3' rating, recognizing the financial strength and stability of F&G's business as we execute on our diversified growth strategy which resulted in record total gross sales of over $11 billion and record assets under management of $43.6 billion at year-end 2022. With this rating upgrade by Moody's, we have successfully attained cumulative financial strength ratings of 'A3' and 'A-' across all current participating rating agencies, which recognizes our proven track record, balance sheet strength, financial transparency and commitment to achieving upgrades over time."

Moody's is one of the four major credit agencies utilized by F&G to provide an independent assessment of the Company's financial strength. The full list of F&G and associated entities receiving upgrade is available on the Moody's website.

