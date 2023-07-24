MyyShop Awarded Fastest Growing Global Social Commerce Platform for China 2023 by the World Business Outlook

BEIJING, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyyShop has been recognized by the World Business Outlook as the "Fastest Growing Global Social Commerce Platform - China 2023". Launched in 2020, MyyShop's strength lies in DHgate's global supply chain expertise, which allows it to provide a comprehensive solution for creators at every stage of their business journey. As creators grow, MyyShop supports them in launching their own unique brands and collections, leveraging DHgate's global supply chain offerings to make the process seamless and efficient. As of now, MyyShop has established collaborations with over 100,000 creators, mainly concentrated in developed markets in Europe and America. They have brought a fan base of 10 billion to the DHgate sellers. Among these creators, there are 30,000 stable traffic with a daily average of over 10,000 orders. It is estimated that this number will increase by approximately five times in 2023.

(PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Singapore, World Business Outlook is a print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis. The World Business Outlook Awards is fast becoming one of the business world's most coveted awards for recognizing individuals and organizations in terms of performance and innovation in the banking, finance, insurance, technology, and corporate industries. This award highlights top business professionals and leading companies across the globe. This year's winners are comprised of global brands and organizations, including China Asset Management Co., Ltd., Lirunex, CTBC Bank, Swapifly Limited, Bahri Logistics, Sunday Ins Co, Statrys, and many more.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the World Business Outlook for honoring us with this incredible recognition," said Diane Wang, the Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group. "Our customers' trust and support have been instrumental in shaping who we are today. We are dedicated to making cross-border e-commerce accessible to everyone and helping more people participate in global trade. With confidence, we look forward to a brighter future as we continue to innovate and expand our business."

About MyyShop

MyyShop is a pioneering social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group that allows effortless selling on social media. MyyShop aims to provide content creators with online store creation tools, as well as AI-powered, tailored product recommendations that their audience won't be able to resist, allowing them to sell with confidence knowing their products are in demand and backed by a world-leading supply chain that delivers to increase earnings quickly. For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 34 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com

About World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based business magazine. The website delivers all the latest global financial news and the latest insights, market views and industry talk from across the sectors. The magazine pages adorn the most innovative companies in its sector and opinions from the world's top business leaders.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DHgate group