STEMWerkz Unveils STEM Journey: An Innovative Approach to Transform STEM Education

LINCOLN, R.I., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STEMWerkz, an industry leader in digital STEM learning, today announced the launch of its latest initiative, the STEM Journey. This unique series of programmes is designed to 'See Possibilities, Explore Concepts, Empower Teachers and Students, and Facilitate Learning through Making', thus taking STEM education to new heights.

Seeing Possibilities STEMWerkz paves the way for students to perceive their world differently. By understanding scientific laws and engineering concepts, students are inspired to delve deeper into their learning subjects, opening up myriad possibilities for their future.

Exploring Concepts STEMWerkz programmes serve as a launchpad for students' curiosity. The platform's interactive quests and games challenge them to broaden their understanding of the world, preparing them for their next educational phase.

Learning Through Making The Lab in the Box Explorer and Innovator series, central to STEMWerkz's approach, deliver hands-on learning. These interactive kits engage students actively in their learning journey, providing a deeper comprehension of the topics and stimulating a thirst for knowledge.

Empowering Teachers and Students STEMWerkz bolsters teachers with standardized lesson plans that adhere to the 5 "E" pedagogy — Engage, Explore, Explain, Elaborate, and Evaluate. Furthermore, the platform's differentiated learning algorithms dispense level-appropriate content to students, motivating them to continually improve their academic performance.

In partnership with Fablab, STEMWerkz offers students opportunities to explore concepts through hands-on creation and collaborative learning. Teachers, too, benefit from this partnership, gaining practical skill sets to implement the 'learning through making' methodology.

"STEM education is vital in today's rapidly changing world," said Mark Salata, a spokesperson for STEMWerkz. "Our STEM Journey programme aims to lay a solid foundation for students and empower teachers to deliver effective STEM education. Join us in our journey towards revolutionizing K-12 STEM learning."

About STEMWerkz STEMWerkz is a pioneering STEM digital learning platform that merges knowledge, interactivity, fun, and motivation into one innovative learning experience. With its vast resources, integrated services, and focus on learner autonomy and gamification, STEMWerkz revolutionizes the learning experience, setting the bar for STEM education.

