Top Independent Advisory Firm Creative Planning Expands Strategic Collaboration with Goldman Sachs via New Custody Relationship

Creative Planning adds Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions as custodian to increase access to institutional-grade solutions.

NEW YORK and OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning (Creative), one of the largest industry leading Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the country, today announced a new multi-billion-dollar strategic custody relationship with Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions (GSAS).

Creative Planning announced a new multi-billion-dollar strategic custody relationship with Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions. (PRNewswire)

Creative's collaboration with Goldman Sachs will enable institutional-grade custody solutions for clients.

Following a year of significant growth, including two recent acquisitions, Creative's collaboration with Goldman Sachs will enable the RIA to provide institutional grade custody solutions to their clients. Creative will have access to Goldman Sachs' expansive range of capabilities, including GSAS' digitized middle and back office for alternative investments, fully electronic lending platform, advanced analytics, and product offerings from across the Firm.

"This important engagement with Goldman Sachs comes at a pivotal moment as we continue to elevate Creative's offering to meet our clients' complex financial needs," said Peter Mallouk, President and CEO of Creative Planning. "By deepening our partnership with Goldman Sachs, our custody relationship allows us to benefit from an expanded set of capabilities and access to their unique products, services, and intellectual capital."

"We share the same vision of an elevated wealth management experience in an environment where client expectations continue to grow," said John Waldron, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. "Our partnership brings together Creative Planning's differentiated and comprehensive approach to financial planning with Goldman Sachs' institutional product access and thought leadership through our One Goldman Sachs model."

Creative Planning has more than $210B in combined assets under management and advisement as of December 2022, with continued plans for growth throughout 2023.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. CP has over $210B combined assets under management and advisement across all 50 states and 65 countries as of December 31, 2022.

About Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions

Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions is a brand of Folio Investments, Inc., doing business as Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions (GSCS) and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (GS&Co.), which are subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Custody, clearing and certain brokerage services are provided by GSCS, an SEC registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Additional brokerage services offered by Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions are provided by GS&Co., which is an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, and member of FINRA/MSRB/SIPC.

