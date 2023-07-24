Trinchero Family Estates Fosters Industry-Leading Environmental Stewardship in Partnership with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions

Napa Valley Winery Significantly Increases Sustainability Investment as It Celebrates 75th Year

ST. HELENA, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinchero Family Estates, the second-largest family-owned winery and largest winery in Napa Valley, proudly announces its partnership with REC Solar/Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, further solidifying its commitment to environmental stewardship. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Trinchero Family Estates celebrates its 75th year in Napa Valley, reinforcing its dedication to sustainability for the next generation.

Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) is making a significant investment in a series of sustainability projects, spanning across four properties and exemplifying its proactive approach to reducing its carbon footprint. These projects – scheduled for completion by the end of this year – will include solar installations at four California wineries: Westside winery in Lodi, Main Street winery in St. Helena, Trinchero Central Coast winery in Paso Robles, and Green Island Road winery in American Canyon. Together, annual solar production across the four sites will reach 11.5 million kWh.

Green Island Road winery's solar installation is the first to be completed and receive permission to operate; the American Canyon winery is now running on solar. With a system size of 1,244 kWdc, it features a total of 3,168 solar panels and 18 50/60kW inverters that will generate more than 2 million kWh annually. REC Solar/Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions has meticulously designed the systems at Green Island Road and TFE's other properties to accommodate evolution and expansion; Main Street winery's future-minded systems will come online in December with battery storage and microgrid capabilities.

These solar installations across TFE properties are projected to achieve significant solar offset percentages, contributing to a greener energy mix. For example, the anticipated solar offset at the Green Island Road site is expected to reach 95 percent, resulting in a substantial reduction in the winery's reliance on traditional energy sources. When the outputs of all of its fuel cells and solar panels are added up, TFE will be self-generating 25.4 million kWh annually starting in 2024.

Kent Mann, vice president of operations for Trinchero Family Estates, emphasizes the company's pioneering efforts in energy efficiency and generation. "At Trinchero Family Estates, we believe in tangible results when it comes to sustainability. Our focus has always been on meaningful and measurable kWh production and the positive impact of clean energy on the environment. Our solar and fuel cell systems demonstrate our commitment to both environmental responsibility and a sustainable future," said Mann.

This partnership with REC Solar/Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions further enhances TFE's sustainable practices, following a long history of environmental initiatives. As early as 2008, TFE installed rooftop solar arrays at Westside winery in Lodi, setting an industry precedent for installing solar on new construction. In 2010, TFE collaborated with Bloom Energy to install fuel cell systems at Main Street winery, making it the first in the wine industry to embrace this innovative technology. Each of TFE's Napa properties and vineyards have also been running on 100 percent MCE-supplied renewable electricity since 2017.

Lawrence Denney, managing director for REC Solar/Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "We're pleased to contribute to Trinchero Family Estates' continued legacy of sustainability. We've installed these solar rooftops with the future in mind, so the systems can continue to grow with TFE's business and ultimately provide energy storage flexibility," said Denney.

TFE's collaboration with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions not only reinforces its commitment to sustainability but also reflects its dedication to California's winegrowing regions and communities – TFE's home since 1948. With more than 9,000 acres of vineyards throughout Napa Valley, Sonoma, Lake, Amador, and Santa Barbara Counties, and vast Central Coast and inland valleys, TFE prioritizes environmental responsibility. Sustainable farming practices, such as utilizing electric tractors and irrigation pumps, grazing sheep to reduce CO2 emissions, supporting bee populations for pollination, and repurposing grape waste into compost, demonstrate TFE's holistic approach to sustainability.

The winery has set ambitious sustainability goals, including reducing its water footprint, achieving a high waste diversion rate, and reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. By 2025, TFE aims to achieve less than 3.2 gallons of production water used per gallon of wine made and a waste diversion rate greater than 99 percent. Its long-term vision includes a 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and ultimately reaching net-zero emissions by 2045.

TFE's partnership with REC Solar/Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions aligns with its ongoing commitment to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility. Together, they are leading the way in creating a more sustainable and vibrant future for the wine industry and beyond.

About Trinchero Family Estates Wine & Spirits

The second-largest family-owned winery and fourth-largest overall, Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) comprises more than 50 award-winning wine and spirits brands distributed in nearly 50 countries around the globe. Founded in 1948—when Italian immigrant Mario Trinchero brought his young family from New York City to Napa Valley and purchased an abandoned Prohibition-era winery called Sutter Home in St. Helena—Trinchero Family Estates has been an innovator for 75 years. Today, Trinchero Family Estates remains deeply rooted in Napa Valley, encompassing a broad portfolio of global offerings, including flagship brands Sutter Home Family Vineyards, Ménage à Trois and SEAGLASS Wine Company; luxury brands Trinchero Napa Valley, Napa Cellars and Neyers Vineyards; partner brands Joel Gott Wines, Charles & Charles and Bieler Père et Fils; import brands San Polo, Famiglia Cotarella, Ceretto, Tenuta Regaleali, Angove Family Winemakers, Avissi Prosecco, Echo Bay, Finca Allende and Terras Gauda; and spirits and specialty beverage brands Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka, Tres Agaves Organic Tequila, Tres Agaves Organic Cocktail Mixers, Amador Whiskey and Trincheri Vermouth. Learn more at www.tfewines.com.

About REC Solar/Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a leader in sustainable energy, helping large enterprises reduce power costs, lower emissions and increase resiliency. The team provides wind, solar, resilient backup power and managed energy services to over 1,000 projects across the U.S., with a total electric capacity of more than 5,500 megawatts of nonregulated renewable energy.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company and one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.

The brand includes the following subsidiaries of Duke Energy Corporation that are registered to transact business in various states and may be branded as Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions for marketing purposes: Duke Energy One, Inc.; Duke Energy Commercial Enterprises, Inc.; Duke Energy Renewables, Inc.; Duke Energy Renewables Commercial, LLC; Duke Energy Renewable Services, LLC.; Duke Energy Renewables Storage, LLC; Duke Energy Renewables Wind, LLC.; Duke Energy Renewables Solar, LLC.; and REC Solar Commercial Corporation.

Solar photos and video: https://trincheroassetportal.com/s/tshjnx8j5qnnpfqpxnjs2b

Trinchero Family Estates (PRNewsfoto/Trinchero Family Estates) (PRNewswire)

TFE's Green Island Road Winery in American Canyon is Now Running On Solar (PRNewswire)

Solar Panels at Trinchero Family Estates' Green Island Road Winery (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trinchero Family Estates