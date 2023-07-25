Parkinson's Foundation Awards Grants in 35 States for Parkinson's Community Programs

NEW YORK and MIAMI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation today announced the recipients of nearly $1 million in community grants for Parkinson's disease (PD) programs across the U.S. The programs funded by the Foundation will benefit people with PD in 35 states. The Foundation invests in community programs that make an impact in local communities and help people live better with PD by providing support for unmet health, wellness, and educational needs.

"Community-based grants empower leaders of meaningful Parkinson's programs who both understand and are equipped to address the local community's most pressing needs," said Parkinson's Foundation President and CEO John L. Lehr. "These investments reflect the Foundation's continued commitment to making a difference in the lives of people with PD from all walks of life."

Community grants range from a minimum of $10,000 to a maximum of $25,000 per recipient. The 2023 grant cycle focuses on programs that educate and deliver exercise specifically designed for people with PD, reach those who are PD care partners, and address the intersection of mental health and PD.

"The goal of our program, Get Living with Parkinson's, is to promote physical, mental, emotional, and social health for people with Parkinson's and their care partners, supporting each participant as a whole person," said Megan Munoz, recreation supervisor for the program in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. "With this generous grant from the Parkinson's Foundation, we will be able to improve upon and expand our program further into the community and surrounding areas to reach everyone who can benefit from the program's offerings."

Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $10.4 million in 787 community-based programs. To see the full list of the 2023 community grant recipients, visit Parkinson.org/CommunityGrants.

