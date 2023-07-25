Passport Appoints Jim Parks as President

Mobility software company looks to Jim Parks to guide the company through the next phase of growth.

Brian Mooney named interim Chief Executive Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage demand at the curb, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Parks as its President, effective July 26, 2023. Parks, who has served as the company's Chief Operating Officer for the past three years, will oversee all client facing and revenue generating operations of the business including the continued development of Passport's digital platform with a focus on customer service and client delivery.

David Evans, who has served as the company's Chief Executive Officer since spring 2021, has transitioned away from the business in order to focus on personal matters. Brian Mooney, an Independent Passport Board Member, will assume the role of interim CEO. Mooney has been on the Passport Board of Directors since 2019 and has extensive prior management and operating expertise.

"Jim brings deep industry and operational knowledge to the role of President," said Mooney. "He knows our clients well, and I'm excited to see the company continue to grow and deliver on our promise to help cities more efficiently and equitably manage the demand at the curb."

Prior to Passport, Parks served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Flexential, an IT solutions company, and as a management consultant for JCMR Technology, an IT services and consulting firm. His work extends across enterprise and municipal clients where he has developed and implemented infrastructure strategies focused on business continuity and growth.

"Passport has a great track record in helping cities solve complex mobility challenges," said Parks. "I am excited about the ongoing opportunity that lies ahead to become the single point of integration for our clients as they look for a frictionless way to run their parking and mobility operations."

By centralizing data through Passport's platform, clients are able to operate more efficiently, increase revenue and improve the overall parking experience. To learn more visit passportinc.com .

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

