S.PELLEGRINO YOUNG CHEF ACADEMY COMPETITION 2022-2023: YOUNG CHEF HE-SEN LIU IS THE WINNER OF THE ACQUA PANNA CONNECTION IN GASTRONOMY AWARD

He-Sen Liu wins with his signature dish 'Homemade oyster sauce with Shandong wagyu, which emphasises the gastronomic heritage of Chinese food culture whilst looking to the future.

MILAN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As preparations continue for the long-awaited Grand Finale of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2022-23 – set to take place in Milan on 4 and 5 October 2023 – the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy announces the winner of the Acqua Panna Connection in Gastronomy Award: He-Sen Liu of the LINGLONG restaurant, representing the Mainland China competition area.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9188251-spellegrino-young-chef-he-sen-liu-winner-of-gastronomy-award/

The prize, one of three collateral awards of the Competition, is awarded to the chef who best reflects the balance between the past and the future in their signature dish whilst expressing the traditional gastronomic heritage of their home country.

Voted for by the Competition mentors, Liu emerged as the global winner ahead of 14 other finalists competing as winners from their respective regions, ultimately triumphing with his signature dish, 'Homemade oyster sauce with Shandong wagyu', conceived with the help of his mentor, Wu Rong.

"It's the first time a young chef from China has received this significant award. It means a lot to me," said Liu. "All my efforts over the past years, combined with my painstaking work at my restaurant LINGLONG are inspired by the rich geography, abundant ingredients and traditional cooking techniques of Chinese cuisine. I aim to trace its historical diversity while exploring worldwide fusion with integration and innovation. I firmly believe in the power of food and remain committed to honouring my culture while evolving my cooking style with an open mind and a heart that cherishes tradition."

Stefano Bolognese, Sanpellegrino International Business Unit Director added: "Cultural heritage is the foundation of gastronomy and we believe it's so important to be able to enhance our origins, showing the best our homelands have to offer. At the same time there can be no progress without the influence of foreign elements and the beauty of different cultures coming together to create something new. He-Sen Liu embodies the perfect combination between tradition and evolution, never forgetting his origins but bringing an innovative touch to it and expressing it in his signature dish. We're honoured to assign this edition's title to him."

As the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy paves the way for some of the most talented young chefs in the world, personal and professional growth is one of its main purposes. With this in mind, the Academy has provided a series of inspiring workshops related to relevant topics for the industry, dedicated to all regional finalists. Acqua Panna Connection in Gastronomy Award finalists took part in the 'Cultural guardianship' workshop, moderated by Tom Jenkins, Fine Dining Lovers journalist and Academy spokesperson, which explored the role chefs play in celebrating and amplifying culture whilst creating something new with familiar flavours. The workshop gave participants the chance to listen to and exchange views with chefs such as Debora Fadul, Jessica Rosval, David Martin and Stefan Stiller and journalists Andrew Friedman and Evelyn Chen.

About this undeniable connection between cuisine and culture, Tom Jenkins said: "These workshops framed the impact of food on culture at large. As one guest put it, 'Everything flows through food'. We looked at how the fusion of cultures and cuisines over the centuries has created the food culture we know today and on a more personal level, we heard beautiful stories from our chefs and experts about how food has allowed them not only to discover other cultures but reconnect with their own cultures and even their own families."

To learn more about the initiative please visit: www.sanpellegrinoyoungchefacademy.com .

About S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy

Gastronomy has the potential to transform society, shaping a more inclusive, more sustainable future. But doing requires talent. That's why S.Pellegrino has created S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, a platform to attract, connect and nurture the next generation of culinary talents. An environment that will empower them through education, mentoring and experience opportunities, as well as through the renowned global competition.

The Academy opens its doors to members from over 70 different countries, ensuring that talent is not constrained by geography, ethnicity, or gender. This is a place where passionate young chefs interact with the most influential players in global gastronomy, and where together they cultivate an inspiring culinary community.

To discover more please visit: https://www.sanpellegrinoyoungchefacademy.com/

About S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks are international trademarks of Sanpellegrino S.p.A., which is based in Milan, Italy. Distributed in over 150 countries through branches and distributors on all five continents, these products represent quality, excellence by virtue of their origins and perfectly interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of pleasure, health and well-being. Founded in 1899, Sanpellegrino S.p.A. is the leading company in the beverage sector in Italy with its range of mineral waters, non-alcoholic aperitifs and drinks.

Sanpellegrino has always been committed to enhancing this primary good for the planet and works responsibly and passionately to ensure that this resource has a secure future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159142/Sanpellegrino.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341607/4174717/SPYCA_Logo.jpg

LIU HE-SEN IS THE WINNER OF THE ACQUA PANNA CONNECTION IN GASTRONOMY AWARD. (PRNewswire)

SPYCA Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sanpellegrino Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanpellegrino Group