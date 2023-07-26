ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ATLANTA, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Second quarter revenues were $821 million, an increase of 14.9% over the second quarter 2022 with organic revenues* increasing 7.7%. The stronger dollar versus foreign currencies in countries where we operate reduced revenues by 30 basis points during the quarter.

  • Quarterly operating income was $155 million, an increase of 14.9% over the second quarter of 2022. Quarterly operating margin was 18.9% of revenue, consistent with the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income* was $160 million, an increase of 18.8% over the prior year. Adjusted operating income margin* was 19.5%, an increase of 60 basis points over the prior year.

  • Quarterly net income was $110 million, an increase of 8.4% over the prior year net income. Adjusted net income* was $114 million, an increase of 12.2% over the prior year.

  • Quarterly EPS was $0.22 per diluted share, a 4.8% increase over the prior year EPS of $0.21. Adjusted EPS* was $0.23 per diluted share, an increase of 9.5% over the prior year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $183 million for the quarter, an increase of 15.1%. Adjusted EBITDA* was 22.3% of sales, which was equal to the second quarter of 2022.

  • Operating cash flow was $147 million, an increase of 15.8% compared to the second quarter a year ago. The Company invested $312 million in acquisitions, $7 million in capital expenditures, and paid dividends totaling $64 million for the quarter. Free cash flow* was $141 million, an increase of 17.8% compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Management Commentary

"The strong growth in revenue in the second quarter provides a sense of optimism to start the second half of 2023," said Jerry Gahlhoff, Jr., President and CEO. "The demand environment is healthy and our pipeline for acquisitions remains robust to start the third quarter. We continued to invest in customer acquisition activities in the quarter and we remain very well positioned to continue to drive growth through acquisition. I am encouraged by the improvement in quarterly gross margin, which was above 53%," Mr. Gahlhoff added.

"As we start the second half, we are focused on driving growth while evaluating several initiatives aimed at improving productivity. While we remain very well positioned to continue to deliver strong results in 2023 and beyond, we are focused on executing additional programs that we believe will improve the efficiency of our business model," Mr. Gahlhoff added.

"We saw healthy demand for our services in the second quarter and are positioned well to start the third quarter," said Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President, and CFO. "Cash flow generation was strong, with operating cash flow increasing approximately 16% for the quarter," he added. "While operating margins were pressured on higher insurance and legacy claims activity, the improvement in gross margin and current demand environment provides a sense of optimism to start the second half," Mr. Krause concluded.

Three and Six Months Ended Financial Highlights


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,






Variance






Variance

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023


2022


$

%


2023


2022


$

%

GAAP Metrics














Revenues

$ 820,750


$ 714,049


$ 106,701

14.9 %


$ 1,478,765


$  1,304,729


$  174,036

13.3 %

Gross profit (1)

$ 436,559


$ 377,269


$   59,290

15.7 %


$    767,732


$     672,571


$    95,161

14.1 %

Gross profit margin (1)

53.2 %


52.8 %


40 bps



51.9 %


51.5 %


40 bps


Operating income

$ 154,789


$ 134,677


$   20,112

14.9 %


$    267,029


$     228,067


$    38,962

17.1 %

Operating income margin

18.9 %


18.9 %


0 bps



18.1 %


17.5 %


60 bps


Net income

$ 110,143


$ 101,620


$     8,523

8.4 %


$    198,377


$     175,386


$    22,991

13.1 %

EPS

$       0.22


$       0.21


$       0.01

4.8 %


$          0.40


$           0.36


$        0.04

11.1 %

Operating cash flow

$ 147,413


$ 127,285


20,128

15.8 %


$    248,186


$     214,817


$    33,369

15.5 %















Non-GAAP Metrics














Adjusted operating income (2)

$ 160,050


$ 134,677


$   25,373

18.8 %


$   272,290


$    228,067


$    44,223

19.4 %

Adjusted operating margin (2)

19.5 %


18.9 %


60 bps



18.4 %


17.5 %


90 bps


Adjusted net income (2)

$ 114,057


$ 101,620


$   12,437

12.2 %


$   202,291


$    175,386


$    26,905

15.3 %

Adjusted EPS (2)

$       0.23


$       0.21


$       0.02

9.5 %


$         0.41


$          0.36


$        0.05

13.9 %

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 183,294


$ 159,193


$   24,101

15.1 %


$   322,750


$    276,989


$    45,761

16.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)

22.3 %


22.3 %


0 bps



21.8 %


21.2 %


60 bps


Free cash flow (2)

$ 140,638


$ 119,399


$   21,239

17.8 %


$   233,775


$    198,936


$    34,839

17.5 %

 

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization

(2) Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

About Rollins, Inc.:
Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company.  Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 19,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Fox Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this press release and on our earnings call, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company's business and financial results. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's belief that the demand environment is healthy and the Company's pipeline for acquisitions remains robust to start the third quarter, the Company remains very well positioned to continue to drive growth through acquisition, the Company is focused on driving growth while evaluating several initiatives aimed at improving productivity, the Company is well positioned to continue to deliver strong results in 2023 and beyond, that the Company is focused on executing additional programs that it believes will improve the efficiency of its business model, improvement in gross margin and current demand environment provides a sense of optimism to start the second half, that the Company continues to focus on implementing continuous improvement initiatives that it believes will improve the efficiency of its business and position itself well for years to come.

Our actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks, timing and uncertainties including, without limitation, the failure to maintain and enhance our brands and develop a positive client reputation; our ability to protect our intellectual property and other proprietary rights that are material to our business and our brand recognition; actions taken by our franchisees, subcontractors or vendors that may harm our business; general economic conditions; the effects of a pandemic, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or other major public health concern on the Company's business, results of operations, accounting assumptions and estimates and financial condition; adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, market downturns, inflation and restrictions in customer discretionary expenditures, increases in interest rates or other disruptions in credit or financial markets, increases in fuel prices, raw material costs or other operating costs; potential increases in labor costs; labor shortages and/or our inability to attract and retain skilled workers; competitive factors and pricing practices; changes in industry practices or technologies; the degree of success of our termite process reforms and pest control selling and treatment methods; our ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate potential acquisitions; unsuccessful expansion into international markets; climate change and unfavorable weather conditions; a breach of data security resulting in the unauthorized access of personal, financial, proprietary, confidential or other personal data or information about our customers, employees, third parties, or of our proprietary confidential information; damage to our brands or reputation; new or proposed regulations regarding climate change; any noncompliance with, changes to, or increased enforcement of various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; possibility of an adverse ruling against us in pending litigation, regulatory action or investigation; the adequacy of our insurance coverage to cover all significant risk exposures; the effectiveness of our risk management and safety program; general market risk; management's substantial ownership interest and its impact on public stockholders and the availability of the Company's common stock to the investing public; and the existence of certain anti-takeover provisions in our governance documents, which could make a tender offer, change in control or takeover attempt that is opposed by the Company's Board of Directors more difficult or expensive. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond our ability to control, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Conference Call
Rollins will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2023 results. The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com. Interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-877-869-3839 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8265 (internationally) with conference ID of 13739505. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available on the website for 180 days.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



June 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$      154,747


$        95,346

Trade receivables, net

176,567


155,759

Financed receivables, short-term, net

37,495


33,618

Materials and supplies

32,685


29,745

Other current assets

62,489


34,151

Total current assets

463,983


348,619

Operating lease right-of-use assets

282,598


277,355

Financed receivables, long-term, net

72,646


63,523

Other assets

1,780,103


1,432,531

Total assets

$   2,599,330


$   2,122,028

LIABILITIES




Accounts payable

74,398


42,796

Accrued insurance - current

40,796


39,534

Accrued compensation and related liabilities

94,968


99,251

Unearned revenues

183,253


158,092

Operating lease liabilities - current

86,918


84,543

Current portion of long-term debt


15,000

Other current liabilities

95,368


54,568

Total current liabilities

575,701


493,784

Accrued insurance, less current portion

45,659


38,350

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

200,201


196,888

Long-term debt

337,509


39,898

Other long-term accrued liabilities

98,035


85,911

Total liabilities

1,257,105


854,831

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Common stock

492,821


492,448

Retained earnings and other equity

849,404


774,749

Total stockholders' equity

1,342,225


1,267,197

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$   2,599,330


$   2,122,028

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

REVENUES








Customer services

$      820,750


$      714,049


$   1,478,765


$   1,304,729

COSTS AND EXPENSES








Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

384,191


336,780


711,033


632,158

Sales, general and administrative

255,331


219,987


451,762


398,772

Depreciation and amortization

26,439


22,605


48,941


45,732

Total operating expenses

665,961


579,372


1,211,736


1,076,662

OPERATING INCOME

154,789


134,677


267,029


228,067

Interest expense, net

4,785


880


5,250


1,448

Other income, net

(1,019)


(1,911)


(5,733)


(3,190)

CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

151,023


135,708


267,512


229,809

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

40,880


34,088


69,135


54,423

NET INCOME

$      110,143


$      101,620


$      198,377


$      175,386

NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

$           0.22


$           0.21


$           0.40


$           0.36

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

492,700


492,327


492,593


492,270

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

492,891


492,440


492,764


492,382

Certain consolidated financial statement amounts relative to prior periods have been revised, the effects of which are immaterial. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of this revision.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net income

$      110,143


$      101,620


$      198,377


$      175,386

Depreciation and amortization

26,439


22,605


48,941


45,732

Change in working capital and other operating activities

10,831


3,060


868


(6,301)

Net cash provided by operating activities

147,413


127,285


248,186


214,817

INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(312,412)


(36,357)


(327,892)


(49,580)

Capital expenditures

(6,775)


(7,886)


(14,411)


(15,881)

Other investing activities, net

1,155


2,139


10,681


3,429

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(318,032)


(42,104)


(331,622)


(62,032)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Net borrowings

275,000


(60,783)


285,000


80,000

Payment of dividends

(63,943)


(49,229)


(127,996)


(98,434)

Other financing activities

220


(2,721)


(16,809)


(12,206)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

211,277


(112,733)


140,195


(30,640)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,586


(9,822)


2,642


(6,482)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$        42,244


$      (37,374)


$        59,401


$      115,663

Certain consolidated financial statement amounts relative to prior periods have been revised, the effects of which are immaterial. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of this revision.

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues, organic revenues by type, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted incremental EBITDA margin, and free cash flow in this earnings release. Organic revenue is calculated as revenue less acquisition revenue. Acquisition revenue is based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin, and adjusted incremental EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Incremental margin is calculated as the change in EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Adjusted incremental margin is calculated as the change in adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management also uses organic revenues, and organic revenues by type to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions. Management uses free cash flow, which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release with their most comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,






Variance






Variance


2023


2022 (3)


$


%


2023


2022 (3)


$


%

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin

















Operating income

$ 154,789


$  134,677






$     267,029


$      228,067





Fox acquisition-related expenses (1)

5,261







5,261






Adjusted operating income

$ 160,050


$  134,677


25,373


18.8


$     272,290


$      228,067


44,223


19.4

Revenues

$ 820,750


$  714,049






$  1,478,765


$   1,304,729





Operating income margin

18.9 %


18.9 %






18.1 %


17.5 %





Adjusted operating income margin

19.5 %


18.9 %






18.4 %


17.5 %





















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

















Net income

$  110,143


$  101,620






$   198,377


$     175,386





Fox acquisition-related expenses (1)

5,261







5,261






Tax impact of adjustments (2)

(1,347)







(1,347)






Adjusted net income

$  114,057


$ 101,620


12,437


12.2


$   202,291


$    175,386


26,905


15.3

Adjusted EPS - basic and diluted

$        0.23


$       0.21






$         0.41


$          0.36





Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

492,700


492,327






492,593


492,270





Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

492,891


492,440






492,764


492,382





















Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Incremental EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Incremental EBITDA Margin

















Net income

$  110,143


$  101,620






$   198,377


$     175,386





Depreciation and amortization

26,439


22,605






48,941


45,732





Interest expense, net

4,785


880






5,250


1,448





Provision for income taxes

40,880


34,088






69,135


54,423





EBITDA

$  182,247


$ 159,193


23,054


14.5


$   321,703


$     276,989


44,714


16.1

Fox acquisition-related expenses (1)

1,047







1,047






Adjusted EBITDA

$  183,294


$ 159,193


24,101


15.1


$   322,750


$      276,989


45,761


16.5

Revenues

$  820,750


$ 714,049


106,701




$  1,478,765


$   1,304,729


174,036



EBITDA margin

22.2 %


22.3 %






21.8 %


21.2 %





Incremental EBITDA margin





21.6 %








25.7 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin

22.3 %


22.3 %






21.8 %


21.2 %





Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin





22.6 %








26.3 %



















Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 147,413


$ 127,285






$   248,186


$  214,817





Capital expenditures

(6,775)


(7,886)






(14,411)


(15,881)





Free cash flow

$ 140,638


$ 119,399


21,239


17.8


$   233,775


$  198,936


34,839


17.5


(1) Consists of expenses resulting from the amortization of certain intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox Pest Control during the quarter. While we exclude such expenses in this non-GAAP measure, the revenue from the acquired company is reflected in this non-GAAP measure and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.


(2) The tax effect of the adjustments is calculated using the applicable statutory tax rates for the respective periods.


(3) Certain condensed consolidated financial statement amounts relative to the prior period have been revised as detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The impact of this revision on the Company's previously reporting condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes a decrease to depreciation and amortization expense of $1.7 million and $3.4 million, respectively, and an increase in the provision for income tax expense of $0.4 million and $0.8 million, respectively. This revision affects these specific line items and subtotals within the consolidated statements of income  and cash flows.


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,






Variance






Variance


2023


2022


$


%


2023


2022


$


%

Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues

















Revenues

$ 820,750


$ 714,049


106,701


14.9


$  1,478,765


$  1,304,729


174,036


13.3

Revenue growth from acquisitions

(51,148)



(51,148)



(64,302)



(64,302)


Organic revenues

$ 769,602


$ 714,049


55,553


7.7


$  1,414,463


$  1,304,729


109,734


8.4

















Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues

















Residential revenues

$ 385,645


$ 325,311


60,334


18.5


$   669,270


$   584,570


84,700


14.5

Residential revenues from acquisitions

(42,089)



(42,089)



(48,093)



(48,093)


Residential organic revenues

$ 343,556


$ 325,311


18,245


5.6


$   621,177


$   584,570


36,607


6.3

















Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues

















Commercial revenues

$ 259,964


$ 234,483


25,481


10.9


$   490,366


$   440,270


50,096


11.4

Commercial revenue growth from acquisitions

(3,038)



(3,038)



(7,232)



(7,232)


Commercial organic revenues

$ 256,926


$ 234,483


22,443


9.6


$   483,134


$   440,270


42,864


9.8

















Reconciliation of Termite and Ancillary Revenues to Organic Termite and Ancillary Revenues

















Termite and ancillary revenues

$ 166,823


$ 146,781


20,042


13.7


$   303,428


$   266,487


36,941


13.9

Termite and ancillary revenues from acquisitions

(6,020)



(6,020)



(8,977)



(8,977)


Termite and ancillary organic revenues

$ 160,803


$ 146,781


14,022


9.6


$   294,451


$   266,487


27,964


10.5


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,






Variance






Variance


2022


2021


$


%


2022


2021


$


%

Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues

















Revenues

$ 714,049


$ 638,204


75,845


11.9


$  1,304,729


$  1,173,758


130,971


11.2

Revenue growth from acquisitions

(20,471)



(20,471)



(38,039)



(38,039)


Organic revenues

$ 693,578


$ 638,204


55,374


8.7


$  1,266,690


$  1,173,758


92,932


8.0

















Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues

















Residential revenues

$ 325,311


$ 292,945


32,366


11.0


$   584,570


$   528,124


56,446


10.7

Residential revenues from acquisitions

(11,625)



(11,625)



(21,908)



(21,908)


Residential organic revenues

$ 313,686


$ 292,945


20,741


7.0


$   562,662


$   528,124


34,538


6.6

















Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues

















Commercial revenues

$ 234,483


$ 210,838


23,645


11.2


$   440,270


$   399,535


40,735


10.2

Commercial revenue growth from acquisitions

(3,943)



(3,943)



(6,165)



(6,165)


Commercial organic revenues

$ 230,540


$ 210,838


19,702


9.3


$   434,105


$   399,535


34,570


8.7

















Reconciliation of Termite and Ancillary Revenues to Organic Termite and Ancillary Revenues

















Termite and ancillary revenues

$ 146,781


$ 127,674


19,107


15.0


$   266,487


$   233,368


33,119


14.2

Termite and ancillary revenues from acquisitions

(4,903)



(4,903)



(9,966)



(9,966)


Termite and ancillary organic revenues

$ 141,878


$ 127,674


14,204


11.2


$   256,521


$   233,368


23,153


9.9

For Further Information Contact
Kenneth Krause (404) 888-2242

