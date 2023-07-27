NEW SEABOURN PURSUIT OFFERS UNPRECEDENTED ELEGANCE AND SPACE THAT REDEFINE ULTRA-LUXURY EXPEDITION TRAVEL

SEATTLE, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, is featuring unprecedented elegance and spacious public rooms and lounges aboard its second purpose-built expedition vessel Seabourn Pursuit, which is scheduled to enter service on August 12, 2023.

Seabourn Pursuit -Seabourn Square (PRNewswire)

Seabourn Pursuit will offer Seabourn's extraordinary levels of luxury on its expedition voyages, as well as the same "yacht like" small ship experience that travelers have come to expect from Seabourn. From guest favorites such as Seabourn Square and The Club to public rooms exclusive to the expedition ships such as the Bow Lounge and Expedition Lounge, Seabourn Pursuit will offer a wealth of elegant and luxurious settings for guests to relax and socialize as they visit some of the most remote corners of the world.

"On Seabourn Pursuit, guests will embark on a one-of-a-kind experience that seamlessly combines Seabourn's signature elegance and beloved 'home away from home' atmosphere with an expedition feel that will leave them with a sense of fulfillment as they explore different parts of the world," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "There is an abundance of elegance, space and offerings that will redefine ultra-luxury expedition travel, providing our guests with many Seabourn Moments they will always treasure."

Following are onboard highlights for travelers as they explore the world on Seabourn Pursuit:

The Bow Lounge

Located on Deck 6 at the forward-most part of the vessel, the Bow Lounge provides the closest access to water level via the foredeck, making it the perfect spot for guests to spend time watching for marine life. Within a few steps, guests can be outside, with an ideal vantage point for viewing the ship's course, spotting wildlife, or taking in natural scenery.

The Bow Lounge has several technological enhancements, including touch screens that show the ship's plotted location, and navigational charts and scientific information used to guide its journey. Large screens project live footage from mounted cameras outside and even a drone (conditions permitting), while touch screen monitors invite guests to explore on their own with a live map, weather information, and notes on upcoming expeditions. Expedition Team members are available for interaction within The Bow Lounge throughout the day, and the space also provides direct access to the Bow Sprit on Deck 6 forward (conditions permitting), giving guests the sensation of standing in front of the ship and views of waves parting and ice sloughing at the waterline. The "Pantry in The Bow Lounge," one of eight dining experiences on Seabourn Pursuit, allows guests to help themselves to freshly prepared light fare and refreshments as they scan the horizon and socialize.

The Constellation Lounge

Located on Deck 9 forward, the Constellation Lounge is the highest indoor viewing point on the ship, with floor-to-ceiling glass walls that deliver stunning 270-degree, outward-facing views while heightening the expeditionary spirit of guests by bringing them closer to natural wonders in transit and at port. Members of the ship's dedicated Expedition Team can often be found in the lounge, ready to aid in identifying points of interest, wildlife, and geological marvels.

The Constellation Lounge is a setting for Seabourn's elevated Afternoon Tea service, and live piano entertainment accompanied by cocktails and tapas before and after dinner service.

The Club and the Sky Bar

An idyllic setting on the stern of Deck 9 for guests to mix and mingle, eat and drink, and enjoy music, The Club features expansive windows, making it an ideal spot to watch scenery and wildlife. The lounge includes "Sushi in The Club," an extraordinary culinary experience offering a variety of hand-prepared sushi bites freshly made to order every evening. A sushi chef is stationed behind a stone-topped, wood-and-antique-mirrored counter, serving fresh sushi bites and unique sake offerings. Along with sushi and sake, The Club offers custom-crafted cocktails and fine wines at cocktail hour, and live music before and after dinner.

Meanwhile, out on the aft deck, The Sky Bar serves drinks over a paneled teak bar, and two whirlpools are available for guests to enjoy soothing dips at each corner of the deck, providing dramatic views of the surrounding environment.

Seabourn Square

A guest favorite across the Seabourn fleet, Seabourn Square is the true 'living room' of the line's new expedition ships. It features an inviting sociable space where guests will find a charming European style coffee bar, with an open, comfortable environment for guests to interact with onboard officers and the expedition team and engage in conversation with fellow guests. The space is also home to the highly-trained Guest Services staff, who provide a range of concierge services such as general ship information, assistance with special service requests, port and travel information, and more.

A selection of coffees is prepared by the skilled onboard baristas using beans roasted in Seabourn Square. There will also be freshly made pastries and other on-the-go breakfast items in the morning, as well as light sandwiches and desserts later in the day, along with a selection of artisanal gelati made on board. Guests will also find a wide range of books in the adjoining library, with a host of titles on subjects such as adventure, expeditions and other topics of interest. Staying current with the news is made easy with tablets featuring the Press Reader news application available to browse each day.

In addition, the lounge extends onto the aft of Deck 6, offering guests a variety of outdoor seating to relax and soak up the views, with fixed Swarovski telescopes enabling discovery from the comfort of the ultra-luxury expedition ship.

Expedition Lounge

Located on deck 4, the Expedition Lounge is the ideal gathering place for the curious, where guests are invited to relax or linger with a complimentary cocktail or glass of fine wine from the bar as they share photos and stories from their adventurous ashore. The Expedition Lounge will be central to the Seabourn expedition operation where guests convene before and after expeditions each day.

Discovery Center

Adjacent to the Expedition Lounge on Deck 4, the Discovery Center acts as the teaching and academic center for natural history and cultural programming in an environment spacious enough to accommodate all guests at one time. Each day, guests will visit this venue for insightful lectures, briefings, and Seabourn Conversations enrichment programming designed to help educate them throughout their expedition experience. The world-class 24-person expedition team of wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists will deliver rich, insightful lectures and discussions on a broad array of topics related to the region where guests are sailing. Inspired by the compelling landscape of some of the expedition destinations, the Discovery Center incorporates the organic shapes of topography maps against the elegant curves of the plush custom seating.

Audio-visual experiences will come to life through high-definition screens 2.5 meters high by 10 meters wide, showing a variety of programming to create a captivating experience that whets the appetite and creates excitement for each destination. Footage from daily submarine voyages will also be shown, providing an enticing look at the undersea world and the marine life that calls it home.

In the evenings, the Discovery Center turns into an entertainment venue, featuring live music and performances.

Beginning August 12, 2023, Seabourn Pursuit will sail five voyages in the Mediterranean before embarking on two voyages across the Atlantic and through the Caribbean. On October 10, 2023, the ship will arrive in Barbados from where it will begin its expedition journeys, taking guests to remote corners of the globe. Seabourn Pursuit will head south for expeditions exploring coastal South America, the Amazon, and Antarctica into late March 2024.

Following its inaugural Antarctic season, the ship will head to the South Pacific and Australia, which will include the line's first exploration of the Kimberley region in northern Australia between June and August 2024. The iconic Kimberley, with its red sandstone gorges, rivers, waterfalls, wildlife, and aboriginal stories, is the ideal setting for a truly, world-class expedition experience. In addition to the Kimberley, Seabourn Pursuit will visit Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, and sail to the South Pacific from Chile to Melanesia between March and October 2024.

With its anticipated launch this summer, Seabourn Pursuit will be the second of two new expedition ships to debut for Seabourn in the past two years. Designed for guests to enjoy life-expanding moments in exquisite, ultra-luxury comfort, the 558-foot vessel is purpose-built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and equipped with state-of-the-art hardware and technology to extend its global employment and capabilities. Seabourn Pursuit has close to 30,000 square feet of deck space and special touches at every turn. Those include indoor and outdoor guest areas with nearly 270-degree views, and a 4K GSS Cineflex Camera mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge capable of broadcasting imagery from up to 5 miles away on monitors located throughout the ship.

Seabourn Pursuit will provide the same luxury small-ship experience that travelers seek from Seabourn with the addition of world-class equipment that allows the line to offer its widest range of expedition activities led by an expert 24-person team of scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more. Complimentary Seabourn Expedition offerings such as Zodiac cruises, hikes, nature walks, scuba diving, and snorkeling will highlight every itinerary; as will curated complimentary excursions. In addition, the ship will offer optional shore excursions and optional Seabourn Expeditions with kayaking and two custom-built submersibles at select destinations, providing close-up views of wildlife and natural scenery, as well as unforgettable intimacy with wonders that wait beneath the waves.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships with one under construction. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit scheduled to enter service in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Purpose-built expedition ships, PC6 ice-strengthened hull, with advanced maneuvering technology for superior stability, safety and comfort

World-class Expedition Team, delivering immersive experiences

All veranda, all ocean-front suites luxuriously appointed

Handcrafted itineraries developed for the expedition traveler to the most coveted and familiar remote destinations in the world

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests' expectations

Inclusive expedition experiences with Zodiacs, scuba diving and snorkeling

Optional expedition experiences with kayaks and custom-built, 6-guest submersibles giving the option to extend your expedition further for greater ocean exploration**

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Open bridge policy*, hosted by members of the Expedition Team providing firsthand access to the ship's command center and officers navigating your journey

World-class dining venues are all complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Meticulous and purposeful adventurers' resort at sea designed for the luxury traveler with unique attributes and spaces to enhance your experience

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program**

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

* At the Captain's discretion

** Optional programs, for additional charge

Seabourn Pursuit - Expedition Lounge (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seabourn