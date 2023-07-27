Syskit Mentioned in the 2023 Gartner® Guidance Framework for Managing External Sharing in Microsoft 365

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syskit, a leading management and governance platform provider for Microsoft 365, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the Gartner "Guidance Framework for Managing External Sharing in Microsoft 3651" report. The report, authored by Max Goss and Chris Jackson, provides valuable insights and evaluation criteria for organizations seeking to manage external sharing in their Microsoft 365 environment effectively.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner in their Guidance Framework for Managing External Sharing in Microsoft 365 report," said Frane Borozan, President of the Board at Syskit. "This acknowledgment serves as a powerful testament to our commitment to equip organizations with the essential tools they need to effectively manage external sharing and fortify their data security within the Microsoft 365 environment."

1 Gartner, Guidance Framework for Managing External Sharing in Microsoft 365, Max Goss; Chris Jackson, 30 June 2023.

About Syskit:

Syskit is a leading provider of management and governance for Microsoft 365. With their platform and its comprehensive suite of features, Syskit enables organizations to efficiently manage and secure their Microsoft 365 environment. Their end goal is to help organizations optimize their productivity, ensure data protection and compliance, and streamline administrative tasks. For more information, visit www.syskit.com.

