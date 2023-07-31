TULA Skincare Launches New Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Concealer

This Launch Marks the Latest Expansion of the Brand's Complexion Offerings as it Doubles Down on The Skincare-Meets-Makeup Hybrid Category

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TULA Skincare , the leading clinically proven probiotic extract powered skincare brand has announced the expansion of its complexion offerings to include concealer.

TULA Skincare radiant skin brightening serum concealer. Courtesy of brand. (PRNewswire)

After learning that TULA's customers were looking for a skin brightening eye treatment along with a concealer, the brand created a state-of-the-art clean skincare-makeup hybrid that delivers skin-boosting benefits with high-performance medium-to-full coverage.

Available in a 20-shade range, the dermatologist-tested, Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Concealer is infused with TULA's unique Rainbow Seabright™ Elixir. This clinically-proven serum-like formula instantly conceals dark circles and discoloration for longwearing, crease-proof results, while brightening the appearance of skin over time. Additional ingredients include TULA's S6Pro Complex® - a US patent pending super six blend of prebiotics and probiotic extracts to help soothe skin, improve skin smoothness and maintain skin balance, along with eye peptides and tea leaf caffeine to help improve the look of dark circles, skin texture, and eye bags. The Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Concealer can be paired with the brand's Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint or Filter Primer Blurring & Moisturizing Primer to help build one's complexion wardrobe, or spot conceal for a no-makeup, makeup look.

"Expanding our complexion category to include a concealer was a natural next step for us, especially knowing the strong desire our customers have had for an eye treatment with brightening benefits." said TULA Skincare CEO, Savannah Sachs. " We are excited to have another offering for our glow getters that will surely be a staple in their skincare and beauty routines."

To mark the launch, TULA will be executing a multi-channel launch campaign across its digital platform, and organic social, paid media, and influencer channels. Efforts will include launching a custom "shade finder" on tula.com to help customers find their perfect match concealer shade, highlighting content speaking to the "no-makeup, makeup" and makeup-skincare hybrid trends across TikTok and Instagram, and partnering with a curated set of influencers and providing them with an early access link exclusively for their followers to purchase the concealer prior to launch. In addition to tula.com, the concealer will launch in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online and will be featured in an upcoming issue of the Ulta Beauty Magazine, with in-store complexion events planned in the coming months in multiple doors.

TULA's Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Concealer will be available for purchase on July 31 on tula.com, and will retail for $32.

About TULA Skincare

TULA is a doctor-founded skincare brand built on clinically proven formulas powered by probiotic extracts. We believe that the same types of ingredients which are good for your body are also great for your skin. We focus on being healthy, not perfect and on empowering everyone to feel confident in their skin.

