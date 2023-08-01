Airalo, World's Largest eSIM Marketplace, Raises $60 Million in Series B Financing

LEWES, Del., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airalo, the pioneering eSIM marketplace revolutionizing global connectivity, announced today the successful completion of its Series B financing round, raising an impressive $60 million. Led by e& capital, the investment arm of e&, the global technology group, this brings Airalo's total funding to $67.3 million. Antler Elevate, Liberty Global, Orange, T.Capital, Rakuten Capital, Singtel Innov8, Telefónica Ventures, Sequoia Capital India and SEA's (now known as Peak XV Partners) Surge, KPN Ventures, and I2BF Global Ventures were among the prestigious group of investors who also participated. This diverse consortium of investors reflects the industry-wide recognition of Airalo's transformative work in making global connectivity accessible and affordable for travelers worldwide.

This significant capital injection will propel Airalo's growth plans, including expanding its community of millions of users, amplifying its global team, and introducing Airalo Partners—an innovative connectivity solution for businesses and organizations. Combining cutting-edge technology and a user-centric approach, Airalo continues to empower travelers with seamless access to mobile networks, transforming their journeys into unforgettable experiences.

Co-founders Abraham Burak and Bahadir Ozdemir expressed their gratitude, stating, "Over the past years, Airalo has alleviated the pain points and improved the experience of millions of travelers by providing very affordable and accessible connectivity all around the world. This new consortium of investors will further enable us on our quest to build the gateway to instant connectivity worldwide."

With coverage spanning over 200 countries and regions, Airalo has garnered the trust of millions of users worldwide. The company's remote-first approach has fostered a diverse team of over 250 professionals in 44 countries. Testament to its global appeal, the Airalo website and app are available in 22 languages, with plans to expand to 53 in the near future. The Airalo app boasts a rating of 4.7 stars on the App Store and 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store, while being the #1 travel app in multiple countries, further affirming its user satisfaction.

Airalo's remarkable growth trajectory and unwavering commitment to transforming the travel experience have positioned it as a trailblazer and travel essential. With the infusion of new capital and strategic partnerships, Airalo is poised to accelerate its expansion, ensuring that travelers around the world can stay seamlessly connected, wherever they travel.

